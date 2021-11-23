Patch Notes for Version 1.5.0

Here is the change log for patch 1.5.0

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Save files from previous version are not entirely compatible. We highly recommend you do not use them and instead start your current chapter over (Or first finish your current chapter before downloading this patch, and after you have downloaded the patch start the next chapter from the main menu).

Features:

-The Infamous Math Box has been relocated to a new optional challenge room at the beginning of chapter 4, and as such is no longer mandatory. The reward for solving it is an in-game challenge trophy and a steam achievement.

-Chapter 4 now has one new puzzle where the Math Box used to be.

-Optimized textures to reduce VRAM usage. This should increase performance (Most noticeably on lower-end PCs)

Bug Fixes:

-Some small bug fixes