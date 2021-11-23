Killsquad Daily Deal starts today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Bounty Hunters,

Today we are starting our Killsquad’s Daily Deal. Grab the game with a 30% discount, and help WAHLA Corp. restore order in the universe. Momma counts on you!

Daily Deal starts today and won’t last long (24 hours only)! As there’s not that much time to grab the deal, so don’t wait too long! The universe needs a hero. A hero just like you. Or if you want to feel that great gift of giving, you can gift Killsquad to your friend and take on the alien hordes together.

Have a great day and speak to you soon,

Your Novarama Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/910490/Killsquad/