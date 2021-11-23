 Skip to content

Killsquad update for 23 November 2021

Killsquad Daily Deal starts today!

Share · View all patches · Build 7764599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Bounty Hunters,

Today we are starting our Killsquad’s Daily Deal. Grab the game with a 30% discount, and help WAHLA Corp. restore order in the universe. Momma counts on you!

Daily Deal starts today and won’t last long (24 hours only)! As there’s not that much time to grab the deal, so don’t wait too long! The universe needs a hero. A hero just like you. Or if you want to feel that great gift of giving, you can gift Killsquad to your friend and take on the alien hordes together.

Have a great day and speak to you soon,

Your Novarama Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/910490/Killsquad/

