Hello Gamers

I am happy to say that with this day patch 1.3 is LIVE. This patch focused more on graphical improvement than gameplay changes. I hope you will like it.

New Background

One of the biggest changes is the new redesigned background. Now it’s more deep, interesting and alive. Just check it out it is amazing

Enemy killing animations

Next big thing is enemy destroying animation. I was speaking about that in my last post. Now every hostile when you shoot them they are falling apart. Each one has unique animation and style. I hope you will like it

New Game Mode

With this patch I am adding a new game mode called flip mode where your camera is flipped. Good luck and I promise you, it will be hard

Gameplay improvement

Now it’s only red orb for healing and adding new hearts. Moreover I’ve changed an orb sprite and now it’s more pretty.

Now the player has more speed on Jackson Mode.

List of minor changes and bug fixes

New skin - red smoker

Better pause menu background

Now when you die on the boss menu will show currently how much hp it still has

Bug with buying a skin Neon killer and Green metal now is fixed

Now after bombs death spawn power obrs

Code optimization

Thanks for all your support and feedback. Now let's kill some bad aliens!