Welcome to Core Keeper Early Access!

The wait is over. After a year and a half of hard work, we are excited to release Core Keeper into Steam Early Access today!

The community reaction to the Steam Next Fest Demo was incredible, and we are thrilled for this major next chapter. We are happy to welcome new and returning players into the world of Core Keeper and will be listening closely to the community’s feedback throughout Early Access as we continue to add exciting new content and features. To start (or continue) your underground adventure, pick up a copy of the game from our Steam store page.

Your Feedback Matters!

From our very first Alpha all the way to the Demo, your feedback has been instrumental in making Core Keeper what it is today. We’ve had the most amazing time developing the game and getting to know the community, and we cannot thank you enough for your support. There are lots of exciting new features waiting for you in Early Access, and we definitely want to hear your thoughts.

Launching the game in Early Access is the perfect opportunity to welcome you to the world of Core Keeper while continuing to add features and make improvements based on community input. You’ve been with us every step of the journey, but from this moment onwards, you’ll be experiencing bug fixes in real time along with regular updates to the game – and we think that’s pretty exciting!

You can share your feedback and suggestions with us in the relevant channels in the Core Keeper Discord, and any bug reports can be documented via Jotform.

Exciting New Features

There are several key features appearing in the Early Access version of the game that we might not have included if it weren’t for you! Things like fishing (which was requested from the moment we opened the Discord!) and the Cookbook were community driven additions that have helped us really elevate the game.

We’ve also made plenty of new additions of our own creation, and we’re looking forward to watching you uncover them all. We don’t want to spoil too much, as we think the best way to discover new features is by playing the game, but we did share a list of patch notes recently that detail some of the latest updates to the game.

What’s Next for Core Keeper?

Hearing your thoughts and feedback on the Early Access version of the game is the very first step on the road to full launch, and we’ll be sharing lots more news and information with regards to this journey going forward.

We’ve got plenty of updates planned to keep the world of Core Keeper expanding as you explore the underground. For now, take a look at this exciting new roadmap that will give you an insight into exactly what we’re thinking about for the future of Core Keeper!

We’ll also be keeping an eye out for your bug reports, Tweets, Discord messages, livestreams, YouTube videos, TikToks, and more to get an idea of how you’re enjoying the game. From all of us here at Pugstorm and the publishing team at Fireshine Games, we hope you have fun exploring, and you’ll be hearing even more on Core Keeper from us soon.