A Selection of Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7764406 · Last edited 23 November 2021 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

We've added in a new way to play Fortune & Gloria with a selection screen that allows you to choose the player(s), enemies and environment, while still giving the option for random missions.

We've also made a bunch of fixes and improvements to remove some annoyances and enhance the gameplay experience.

The changes included in this update are:

New level selection screen so you can choose your player(s), enemy and environment, which makes it easier to complete achievements

Health packs are no longer hit/destroyed by bullets

Explosions are 50% bigger, damaging more of their surroundings

Adjusted the default zoom to show (can still be adjusted with - and +)

Fixed animation error when crouching using a controller

Tweaked jump to make controls feel tighter

Footsteps and some other sounds stopped when paused

We hope you enjoy the changes we've made