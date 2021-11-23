A Selection of Changes

We've added in a new way to play Fortune & Gloria with a selection screen that allows you to choose the player(s), enemies and environment, while still giving the option for random missions.
We've also made a bunch of fixes and improvements to remove some annoyances and enhance the gameplay experience.
The changes included in this update are:
- New level selection screen so you can choose your player(s), enemy and environment, which makes it easier to complete achievements
- Health packs are no longer hit/destroyed by bullets
- Explosions are 50% bigger, damaging more of their surroundings
- Adjusted the default zoom to show (can still be adjusted with - and +)
- Fixed animation error when crouching using a controller
- Tweaked jump to make controls feel tighter
- Footsteps and some other sounds stopped when paused
We hope you enjoy the changes we've made
