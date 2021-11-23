 Skip to content

Fortune & Gloria update for 23 November 2021

A Selection of Changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added in a new way to play Fortune & Gloria with a selection screen that allows you to choose the player(s), enemies and environment, while still giving the option for random missions.

We've also made a bunch of fixes and improvements to remove some annoyances and enhance the gameplay experience.

The changes included in this update are:

  • New level selection screen so you can choose your player(s), enemy and environment, which makes it easier to complete achievements
  • Health packs are no longer hit/destroyed by bullets
  • Explosions are 50% bigger, damaging more of their surroundings
  • Adjusted the default zoom to show (can still be adjusted with - and +)
  • Fixed animation error when crouching using a controller
  • Tweaked jump to make controls feel tighter
  • Footsteps and some other sounds stopped when paused

We hope you enjoy the changes we've made

