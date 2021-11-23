Update 1.7.901.10367

Ahoy all fishermen,
A new major update version: 1.7.901.10367 is now ready for download. We have been working really hard the past months with this major update that comes with several new features, two new boats, several improvements and fixes.
RTX Support
Fishing: North Atlantic now supports ray tracing. To enable this graphical feature you need to enable DirectX 12. This is done via Options -> Video. Select DirectX 12, then restart the game. You will now be able to adjust the Ray Tracing to your likings.
Note: Be aware that this feature is very demanding on performance!
Two New Boats
We added two new free boats, one is the legendary Andrea Gail that sank north-east of Sable Island on October 28, 1991. Our second boat is Mostein, from our new licensepartner Breeze.
Andrea Gail is a deepline boat and can be found at the docks in Lunenburg.
Mostein is a small pelagic trawler and is found at the docks in Lockeport.
Game Options
We adjusted the game options to be connected to each savegame instead of global. If you see that your fast travel is not working, please check Options->Game from Main Menu and confirm that these options are enabled.
Note: Be aware that you might need to enable certain game options again on older savegames!
New Weather System
There is a new weather system in place, with volumetric clouds, lightning, new rain and snow particles. We also improved the waves.
New Custom Start Option
We added a new custom start option, which has been highly requested by many players. You are now able to choose starter boats, date, adjust habitat size and fish prices.
Note: 100 is default for both selections. You can have the habitat size and fish prices 50% less or higher. This feature only works when you create a new game!
Two New Licenspartners
We are proud to announce that we now have two new licensepartners onboard. First is Breeze Ship Design, which are specialists in naval architecture and has a reference to over 4000 built vessels worldwide.
Second is NorSap, which are the leading manufacturer of high-quality chairs to the maritime and offshore industry.
Mostein is a boat designed by Breeze and you find NorSap's 1600 chair in Mostein as well.
Trawldoor controls
Another feature that has been highly requested is the possibilty to control the trawldoors when you have your Scanmar system in fullscreen. From now you can control the trawldoors from the fullscreen Scanmar screen.
We added a new control sensor, where you use your mouse button/controller to click on the arrow up/down or locked position to control the trawldoors without closing the Scanmar screen.
Crew training
We also added crew training. Now you can pay if you want to skill up your crew in ports.
Steering wheel
If you experience problems with your Steering wheel, please rename or delete the folder WindowsNoEditor under C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\FNA\Saved\Config and then reconfigure the wheel again, this should fix your issue. Also check here if you need more details for how to set it up.
Known Issue
If you experience flickering clouds, you can adjust this with the Sky Quality setting under Options -> Video and set it to Epic or Low. We hope to have a fix for this very shortly!
Full changelog
- New custom start mode
- New weather system, with new rain and snow particles
- New RTX support
- Two new boats, Andrea Gail (Deeplines) and Mostein (Pelagic Trawler)
- Added crew level up messages in logbook
- Added warning message if sonar is not good enough for ocean depth
- Added new control sensor on Scanmar to reel in/out trawl wires when in fullscreen
- Added crew training
- Added keybinding for autopilot
- Adjusted buoyancy on Coastern and Double Trouble
- Adjusted interactable speed for lobster mechanic, blue boxes
- Adjusted start position for easy tutorial
- Adjusted amount of swordfish/tuna swimming on habitats
- Adjusted price on starter boat in easy mode to fix money exploits
- Adjusted sound effects volume in port menu
- Adjusted background for trawl switch button
- Adjusted crew skills, stops at level 20
- Fixed lobster start tutorial, had no failback when all lobster was released back into ocean
- Fixed harpoon tutorial not being triggered when playing in easy mode
- Fixed Scanmar button overlap text
- Fixed when resuming from main menu when in port menu, you start in 3rd person
- Fixed no popup message shown when finishing boat race mission
- Fixed return button in shop at ports, not checking if basket is empty
- Fixed controller button that was assigned for two actions (Stop engine/searchlight mode)
- Fixed some missing object collisions around the map
- Fixed issue with default button in settings, did not reset UI controls
- Fixed issue with lobster pots and deeplines not having any impact on the habitat
- Fixed issue with fish prices not showing correct in hard mode
- Fixed issue with brightness settings not working in first person
- Fixed issue with controller scheme overlapping in habitat screen
- Fixed issue with music not playing after the other is finished
- Fixed issue with lobster pots causing damage to boat when hauling
- Fixed issue with lobster outside steel pot when hauling
- Fixed issue with gear shown wrong when rigging boat
- Fixed issue with getting wrong boat when destroyed in Easy mode
- Fixed issue with camera clipping through roof when hauling deepline
- Fixed issue with not being able to prepare longline with new bait
- Fixed issue with no harpoonable swordfish when taking harpoon tutorial outside season
- Fixed issue with to many swordfish/tuna swimming around
- Fixed issue with being able to setting any number of multipots
- Fixed issue with lobster pot not hanging correctly on hauler
- Fixed issue with depth meter showing wrong when outside map
- Fixed issue with boat catapulted outside map after fast travel
- Fixed issue with multi pots not having minimum set distance to each other
- Fixed issue with prepared multi-pots having duplicated set prompt when loading savegame
- Fixed issue with habitat extinction does not seem to work
- Fixed issue with option to operate door remains stuck on screen
- Fixed issue with leaving any submenu in options changes video settings to default
- Fixed issue with gear not shown on map inside boat
- Fixed issue with getting mackerel on longline
- Fixed issue with missing tutorial title
- Fixed issue with being able to grab pot while crab table is occupied
- Fixed issue with not possible to dock after closing the crew menu
- Fixed issue with not being able to cancel harpoon tutorial
- Fixed issue with haul net prompt when crew i hauling
- Fixed issue with discoverable message not showing when coming out of fast travel
- Fixed issue with harpoon marker in tutorial not disappearing when aborting
- Fixed issue with not being able to change color on Ocean Runner in old save games
- Fixed issue with boat could start flying when fast travel to ports
- Fixed issue with blank line in finance tab when selling lobster
- Fixed issue with saving settings always asking to apply video mode
- Fixed issue with sound effects interrupted when loading a save game
- Fixed issue with bait getting reset when loading savegame using metal pots
- Fixed gutting table rotating when you gut fish
- Fixed several loca issues in many languages
- Fixed some rare crashes
- Fixed trawler objective tab overlapping Scanmar sidebar
- Fixed rare issue with not being possible to go to front deck during start tutorial in Easy mode
- Game will not pause anymore when reading logbook or ingame Wiki
- Improved boat AI and adjusted ferry docking point, AI boat will now avoid crashing in player boat
- Improved fish tips spawning in ports
- Improved whale sound not playing so often
- Improved fish habitats calculation, will now better reflect the actual population you are targeting
- Improved thruster on Deckster
- Improved collision system for carried objects
- Improved crew when hauling catch on higher levels, missed to often
- Improved wave amplitude
- Increased engine upgrade on Arctic Pioneer
- Increased number of longlines and nets Arctic Pioneer can hold
- Increased fish habitats
- New license partners, NorSap (Chairs) and Breeze (Mostein)
- Removed swimmable tuna/swordfish outside their season
- Removed set gear from anywhere in first person, as this caused problems with interactables
- Several optimizations
- Updated logo and loading screens
- Updated all languages
Scallops DLC
- Fixed strange sound when using crane on Viking Power
- Fixed hook position on Ocean Scout being at the wrong place
- Fixed issue with low habitat during scallop tutorial
- Fixed issue with instant filling net during tutorial with Old Ben
- Fixed issue with dredge net gets hauled in when closing crew menu/map
- Fixed issue with crew sometimes moonwalk on Ocean Scout
- Fixed issue with scallop gets lost if going in 3rd mode while sorting
- Improved crane for crew on Viking Power, crew can now handle both cranes individually
- Improved gutting of scallops, crew will now gut any scallops available from any slot
Let us know if you have any questions. Thank you all for the great support, reports and feedback, we really appreciate that :)
