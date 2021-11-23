Update 1.7.901.10367

Ahoy all fishermen,

A new major update version: 1.7.901.10367 is now ready for download. We have been working really hard the past months with this major update that comes with several new features, two new boats, several improvements and fixes.

RTX Support

Fishing: North Atlantic now supports ray tracing. To enable this graphical feature you need to enable DirectX 12. This is done via Options -> Video. Select DirectX 12, then restart the game. You will now be able to adjust the Ray Tracing to your likings.

Note: Be aware that this feature is very demanding on performance!

Two New Boats

We added two new free boats, one is the legendary Andrea Gail that sank north-east of Sable Island on October 28, 1991. Our second boat is Mostein, from our new licensepartner Breeze.

Andrea Gail is a deepline boat and can be found at the docks in Lunenburg.



Mostein is a small pelagic trawler and is found at the docks in Lockeport.



Game Options

We adjusted the game options to be connected to each savegame instead of global. If you see that your fast travel is not working, please check Options->Game from Main Menu and confirm that these options are enabled.

Note: Be aware that you might need to enable certain game options again on older savegames!

New Weather System

There is a new weather system in place, with volumetric clouds, lightning, new rain and snow particles. We also improved the waves.

New Custom Start Option

We added a new custom start option, which has been highly requested by many players. You are now able to choose starter boats, date, adjust habitat size and fish prices.

Note: 100 is default for both selections. You can have the habitat size and fish prices 50% less or higher. This feature only works when you create a new game!

Two New Licenspartners

We are proud to announce that we now have two new licensepartners onboard. First is Breeze Ship Design, which are specialists in naval architecture and has a reference to over 4000 built vessels worldwide.

Second is NorSap, which are the leading manufacturer of high-quality chairs to the maritime and offshore industry.

Mostein is a boat designed by Breeze and you find NorSap's 1600 chair in Mostein as well.

Trawldoor controls

Another feature that has been highly requested is the possibilty to control the trawldoors when you have your Scanmar system in fullscreen. From now you can control the trawldoors from the fullscreen Scanmar screen.

We added a new control sensor, where you use your mouse button/controller to click on the arrow up/down or locked position to control the trawldoors without closing the Scanmar screen.

Crew training

We also added crew training. Now you can pay if you want to skill up your crew in ports.

Steering wheel

If you experience problems with your Steering wheel, please rename or delete the folder WindowsNoEditor under C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\FNA\Saved\Config and then reconfigure the wheel again, this should fix your issue. Also check here if you need more details for how to set it up.

Known Issue

If you experience flickering clouds, you can adjust this with the Sky Quality setting under Options -> Video and set it to Epic or Low. We hope to have a fix for this very shortly!

Full changelog

New custom start mode

New weather system, with new rain and snow particles

New RTX support

Two new boats, Andrea Gail (Deeplines) and Mostein (Pelagic Trawler)

Added crew level up messages in logbook

Added warning message if sonar is not good enough for ocean depth

Added new control sensor on Scanmar to reel in/out trawl wires when in fullscreen

Added crew training

Added keybinding for autopilot

Adjusted buoyancy on Coastern and Double Trouble

Adjusted interactable speed for lobster mechanic, blue boxes

Adjusted start position for easy tutorial

Adjusted amount of swordfish/tuna swimming on habitats

Adjusted price on starter boat in easy mode to fix money exploits

Adjusted sound effects volume in port menu

Adjusted background for trawl switch button

Adjusted crew skills, stops at level 20

Fixed lobster start tutorial, had no failback when all lobster was released back into ocean

Fixed harpoon tutorial not being triggered when playing in easy mode

Fixed Scanmar button overlap text

Fixed when resuming from main menu when in port menu, you start in 3rd person

Fixed no popup message shown when finishing boat race mission

Fixed return button in shop at ports, not checking if basket is empty

Fixed controller button that was assigned for two actions (Stop engine/searchlight mode)

Fixed some missing object collisions around the map

Fixed issue with default button in settings, did not reset UI controls

Fixed issue with lobster pots and deeplines not having any impact on the habitat

Fixed issue with fish prices not showing correct in hard mode

Fixed issue with brightness settings not working in first person

Fixed issue with controller scheme overlapping in habitat screen

Fixed issue with music not playing after the other is finished

Fixed issue with lobster pots causing damage to boat when hauling

Fixed issue with lobster outside steel pot when hauling

Fixed issue with gear shown wrong when rigging boat

Fixed issue with getting wrong boat when destroyed in Easy mode

Fixed issue with camera clipping through roof when hauling deepline

Fixed issue with not being able to prepare longline with new bait

Fixed issue with no harpoonable swordfish when taking harpoon tutorial outside season

Fixed issue with to many swordfish/tuna swimming around

Fixed issue with being able to setting any number of multipots

Fixed issue with lobster pot not hanging correctly on hauler

Fixed issue with depth meter showing wrong when outside map

Fixed issue with boat catapulted outside map after fast travel

Fixed issue with multi pots not having minimum set distance to each other

Fixed issue with prepared multi-pots having duplicated set prompt when loading savegame

Fixed issue with habitat extinction does not seem to work

Fixed issue with option to operate door remains stuck on screen

Fixed issue with leaving any submenu in options changes video settings to default

Fixed issue with gear not shown on map inside boat

Fixed issue with getting mackerel on longline

Fixed issue with missing tutorial title

Fixed issue with being able to grab pot while crab table is occupied

Fixed issue with not possible to dock after closing the crew menu

Fixed issue with not being able to cancel harpoon tutorial

Fixed issue with haul net prompt when crew i hauling

Fixed issue with discoverable message not showing when coming out of fast travel

Fixed issue with harpoon marker in tutorial not disappearing when aborting

Fixed issue with not being able to change color on Ocean Runner in old save games

Fixed issue with boat could start flying when fast travel to ports

Fixed issue with blank line in finance tab when selling lobster

Fixed issue with saving settings always asking to apply video mode

Fixed issue with sound effects interrupted when loading a save game

Fixed issue with bait getting reset when loading savegame using metal pots

Fixed gutting table rotating when you gut fish

Fixed several loca issues in many languages

Fixed some rare crashes

Fixed trawler objective tab overlapping Scanmar sidebar

Fixed rare issue with not being possible to go to front deck during start tutorial in Easy mode

Game will not pause anymore when reading logbook or ingame Wiki

Improved boat AI and adjusted ferry docking point, AI boat will now avoid crashing in player boat

Improved fish tips spawning in ports

Improved whale sound not playing so often

Improved fish habitats calculation, will now better reflect the actual population you are targeting

Improved thruster on Deckster

Improved collision system for carried objects

Improved crew when hauling catch on higher levels, missed to often

Improved wave amplitude

Increased engine upgrade on Arctic Pioneer

Increased number of longlines and nets Arctic Pioneer can hold

Increased fish habitats

New license partners, NorSap (Chairs) and Breeze (Mostein)

Removed swimmable tuna/swordfish outside their season

Removed set gear from anywhere in first person, as this caused problems with interactables

Several optimizations

Updated logo and loading screens

Updated all languages

Scallops DLC

Fixed strange sound when using crane on Viking Power

Fixed hook position on Ocean Scout being at the wrong place

Fixed issue with low habitat during scallop tutorial

Fixed issue with instant filling net during tutorial with Old Ben

Fixed issue with dredge net gets hauled in when closing crew menu/map

Fixed issue with crew sometimes moonwalk on Ocean Scout

Fixed issue with scallop gets lost if going in 3rd mode while sorting

Improved crane for crew on Viking Power, crew can now handle both cranes individually

Improved gutting of scallops, crew will now gut any scallops available from any slot

Let us know if you have any questions. Thank you all for the great support, reports and feedback, we really appreciate that :)