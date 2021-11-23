Update 0.24: What's the weather like today?

Main changes
Weather
"Ain't no cloud in the skies!" - we'd have answered you a day ago. But the weather has changed drastically overnight: cold winds of the frozen wasteland below bring frigid storms to the islands floating above. At the same time all those fluffy clouds in between the islands erupt in thunder, making skies unsafe for travels. An unprepared adventurer venturing out of the Cradle is risking to become a frozen corpse in mere minutes.
Rituals
Once upon a time, dragons gifted humanity secret rituals of transforming flame into the frozen flame. With its help people gained unimaginable strength and ability to use magic.
But the details of such rituals were lost to time. Only lone Obelisks remain, rewarding players with frozen flame for solving their secrets.
New Islands
This time we've added 15 more islands to the outskirts of the Cradle of Keepers. Among them some of our seasoned players will find familiar locations - the Poisonous Temple and an island with a Titan.
This isn't the finalised version of the islands - we'll keep on improving them over the future updates. The portal in the Cradle of Keepers is still closed, meaning you can't enter the Sanctuary quite yet.
World Map and Beacons
The world map now works properly and accurately represents the placement of islands in the world. On top of that, you can now find a new device in the world, that will show the player nearby objects that they haven't discovered yet.
Basic Tips in the Prologue
We've added some basic combat and mechanical tips to the Prologue. It's just a start, and we'll be updating both the visuals and the tips themselves in the future updates.
Other Changes
Gameplay
- Removed the axe from the first chest. Now you have to craft it yourself.
- Cooked food now grant you bonus temporary health.
- Monsters don't hit so hard anymore.
- Monsters will not despawn from their camps.
- You can build under your friend's Sentinel's protection.
- Disabled the mechanic that made two or more overlapping heat sources to cause overheat.
- Rebalanced damage of basic and special attacks.
- Campfires now have two cooking slots to make more diverce dishes.
Map
- Weather on the Cradle of Keepers is now always comfortable and will not make you freeze.
UI
- Skill Tree now displaces stat changes per level.
- Elemental damage numbers now display in a different colour.
- Updated icons for the small Sentinel and the Returnal Stone.
- Entering building mode automatically opens the building category and highlights the active module.
- Death Screen now displays you the cause of your death.
- Improved tip visuals.
Sounds
- Updated character's first spawn sound.
- Added insect sounds.
- Sounds emitting from from secret chests are now more distinct.
Other
- Updated resource gathering animation.
- Updated female sleeping animation.
- Updated sprint animation.
- Fixed leg placement on uneaven surfaces.
- Updated Sanctuary's atmosphere.
- Updated the visual effects and textures of the Cursed.
- Added the /unstuck command usable from chat to recover from being, well, stuck.
- Updated characters' hair material.
Fixes
- Character will no longer remain in vertical state during the flight.
- Elite mage will take actions properly.
- Building hammer will no longer be pulled out as a weapon.
- Camera will no longer suddenly zoom in/out in customization mode.
- Food now correctly displace the buff duration.
- Attacking while not having enough Stamina will no longer stop it from regenerating.
- Weapons will no longer become invisible if you pull them out and roll at the same time.
- You can now properly load your save using "Enter" in the menu.
- Character will no longer celebrate the spear throw with a kick.
Changed files in this update