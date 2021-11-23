Update 0.24: What's the weather like today?

Main changes

Weather



"Ain't no cloud in the skies!" - we'd have answered you a day ago. But the weather has changed drastically overnight: cold winds of the frozen wasteland below bring frigid storms to the islands floating above. At the same time all those fluffy clouds in between the islands erupt in thunder, making skies unsafe for travels. An unprepared adventurer venturing out of the Cradle is risking to become a frozen corpse in mere minutes.

Rituals



Once upon a time, dragons gifted humanity secret rituals of transforming flame into the frozen flame. With its help people gained unimaginable strength and ability to use magic.

But the details of such rituals were lost to time. Only lone Obelisks remain, rewarding players with frozen flame for solving their secrets.

New Islands



This time we've added 15 more islands to the outskirts of the Cradle of Keepers. Among them some of our seasoned players will find familiar locations - the Poisonous Temple and an island with a Titan.

This isn't the finalised version of the islands - we'll keep on improving them over the future updates. The portal in the Cradle of Keepers is still closed, meaning you can't enter the Sanctuary quite yet.

World Map and Beacons



The world map now works properly and accurately represents the placement of islands in the world. On top of that, you can now find a new device in the world, that will show the player nearby objects that they haven't discovered yet.

Basic Tips in the Prologue

We've added some basic combat and mechanical tips to the Prologue. It's just a start, and we'll be updating both the visuals and the tips themselves in the future updates.

Other Changes

Gameplay

Removed the axe from the first chest. Now you have to craft it yourself.

Cooked food now grant you bonus temporary health.

Monsters don't hit so hard anymore.

Monsters will not despawn from their camps.

You can build under your friend's Sentinel's protection.

Disabled the mechanic that made two or more overlapping heat sources to cause overheat.

Rebalanced damage of basic and special attacks.

Campfires now have two cooking slots to make more diverce dishes.

Map

Weather on the Cradle of Keepers is now always comfortable and will not make you freeze.

UI

Skill Tree now displaces stat changes per level.

Elemental damage numbers now display in a different colour.

Updated icons for the small Sentinel and the Returnal Stone.

Entering building mode automatically opens the building category and highlights the active module.

Death Screen now displays you the cause of your death.

Improved tip visuals.

Sounds

Updated character's first spawn sound.

Added insect sounds.

Sounds emitting from from secret chests are now more distinct.

Other

Updated resource gathering animation.

Updated female sleeping animation.

Updated sprint animation.

Fixed leg placement on uneaven surfaces.

Updated Sanctuary's atmosphere.

Updated the visual effects and textures of the Cursed.

Added the /unstuck command usable from chat to recover from being, well, stuck.

Updated characters' hair material.

Fixes