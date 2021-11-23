 Skip to content

Big Farm: Story update for 23 November 2021

Big Farm Story - Advent Calendar

Big Farm Story - Advent Calendar

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi peeps! Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? We are very excited for the holiday season and are happy to share some love with youːsteamhappyː.

Get ready for our Big Farm Story Advent Calendar! Starting December 1st, we will open one door each day and share a voucher code with all of you in a special thread in the discussions (https://steamcommunity.com/app/1329510/discussions/).

The codes are available for all players and can be used once per player. To redeem the code, open your game and go to the journal. At the tab with the little cog wheel (left side on the bottom) you can insert the code and get our little treats!



Happy holidays and take care!

