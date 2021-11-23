Ai Update!

Welcome to the first major update for Stoxkarts.

This update sees the very first work in progress ai racers into the game, we have 8 ai racers skins and 10 ai racers on the starting grid, You do not have to race with the AI if you don't want to, you select the check box on the track selection screen to race with them as seen in the image below.

I have also done a fix for the in-kart glitch so now you can race from cockpit view!

Check out these first simple AI skins!

If you have not already, add the game to your wishlist: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683630/Oval_Racer_Series__Stoxkarts/