Patch notes 1.05

Well 1.05 is finally here and the AI is getting better.

AI Changes

Pilots have been sent back to gunnery school and can now hit at least the broad side of a barn.

Evasive manuevering has been added to higher level pilots when enemies are in firing position.

Turn angle of higher level pilots has been increased in combat.

Wingman Changes

Player wingman can now be controlled.

Added a menu to control wingman. You will be able to control when they attack and send them home when desired.

Wingman will now follow the leader after takeoff and climbout.

Player wingmen will switch from follow to return to base if player lands at a base.

Wingman menu will allow you to rearm and refuel your plane so you won't have to end an in progress mission you haven't completed. You will be flying solo though from that point.

Wingmen menu when outside an airbase or in the air



Wingmen menu when landed at an airbase



Wingman menu has been added to the cockpit menu accessable with the right B button. It consists of a list of wingman in your flight and buttons for enabling them to attack and sending them back to base. The buttons at the bottom will enable/disable attack on all wingmen or send all wingmen back to base. If the attack buttons are green your wingmen are clear to attack any enemy they see. If the attack buttons are red your wingmen will continue to follow you till you land. While not necessary it is advisable to send all wingmen back to base when you are returning to base. Once a wingman is sent back to base they can't be retasked.