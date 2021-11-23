Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #31

Share · View all patches · Build 7763901 · Last edited 23 November 2021 – 15:32:20 UTC by Wendy

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

News

Hello everyone!

As you may have noticed from the myriad of hotfixes, I've had to devote a large amount of time to fixing various bugs that arose in Content Patch #13, which has greatly cut into Content Patch #14's development time.

For this reason, I've made the decision to delay the release Content Patch #14 by 1 week.

My apologies for this, but with the reduced development time and holidays coming up, I want to make sure that I actually have time to make Content Patch #14 a patch that you'll enjoy.

Thank you for your understanding,

-Dan

Bug Fixes