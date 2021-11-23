Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #31

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
News
Hello everyone!
As you may have noticed from the myriad of hotfixes, I've had to devote a large amount of time to fixing various bugs that arose in Content Patch #13, which has greatly cut into Content Patch #14's development time.
For this reason, I've made the decision to delay the release Content Patch #14 by 1 week.
My apologies for this, but with the reduced development time and holidays coming up, I want to make sure that I actually have time to make Content Patch #14 a patch that you'll enjoy.
Thank you for your understanding,
-Dan
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Emeralds, Strawberries, and Rubies weren't functioning properly
- Fixed a bug where Hex of Destruction was almost always destroying the symbol to the top-left of it
- Fixed a bug where a Dove that prevented a Key or Magic Key from being destroyed would sometimes give the +2 Permanent Bonus to the Key or Magic Key instead of itself
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where effects with symbol rarity comparisons weren't working properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math effects weren't being applied retroactively
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbols with a permanent_bonus of less than 0 or a permanent_multiplier of less than 1 weren't displaying their reminder text
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbol effects with effect_type=rand_adjacent_symbol were almost always destroying the symbol to the top-left of them
