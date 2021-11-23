 Skip to content

Cats Organized Neatly update for 23 November 2021

Discord integration! (and more)

Discord integration

We have added Discord integration to the game. Now you should be ablte to show others when you are playing Cats Organized Neatly.

Cat Café Achievement bugfix

We found a potential reason why some of you couldn't get the 2h Achivement. We have implemented a little fix, which should take care of the issue :) In case you are effected by the bug, please let the game run for some time after this update and you should get the achievement. Thanks so much for your patience on this!

Added a second frame for "Walnut" and "Mishka"

Thanks to an eagle-eyed user who e-mailed us about this:

As of today, these two cats also have a second animation frame and wiggle like the rest :D

