Alpha 3.0 - The November Update

There have been a couple of changes :-

An in-game tutorial is added.



There is a new trailer and capsule art.

Added a new song, DayOff.

Fixed some transitions and did some polish.

Some hanges to the gameplay.

But the biggest update is the release of the UGC DLC!

You can now make custom songs and charts for the game and play them for an upfront cost of $8.99.

The tutorials to make and play these custom charts are :-

The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D