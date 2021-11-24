New DLC announcement + free update available!

Dear everyone,
We are so excited to announce the next Legend of Keepers DLC: Feed the Troll! 🎉
Features:
- Shaman master
- 5 missions
- 3 Conjurations to choose from when getting a Promotion including a passive and two random spells
- 10 Spirits monsters
- Exclusive game mechanics: Sun and Moon Blessings giving passive abilities to Spirits monsters. Each Blessing is also increasing a specific type of damage for every monsters.
- 3 traps
- 5 artefacts
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1791690/Legend_of_Keepers_Feed_the_Troll/
🐉 Wraths of Draconids update - Available now
We announced it a few months ago - Wrath of Draconids update is now available and includes 11 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts.
This update is free for all Legend of Keepers players. We hope you will like it! 🐲
We hope you will enjoy this good news, and we look forward to seeing you on the Legend of Keepers Discord server to discuss it!
Cheers,
The Goblinz Team
