New DLC announcement + free update available!

Dear everyone,

We are so excited to announce the next Legend of Keepers DLC: Feed the Troll! 🎉

Features:

Shaman master

5 missions

3 Conjurations to choose from when getting a Promotion including a passive and two random spells

10 Spirits monsters

Exclusive game mechanics: Sun and Moon Blessings giving passive abilities to Spirits monsters. Each Blessing is also increasing a specific type of damage for every monsters.

3 traps

5 artefacts

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1791690/Legend_of_Keepers_Feed_the_Troll/

We announced it a few months ago - Wrath of Draconids update is now available and includes 11 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts.

This update is free for all Legend of Keepers players. We hope you will like it! 🐲

Autumn Sale is here 🍁

Don't miss out on big game discounts, including on Legend of Keepers franchise!

Save 40% on the base gase and 25% on the DLC or get one of the bundles to save even more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/978520/Legend_of_Keepers_Career_of_a_Dungeon_Manager/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1630580/Legend_of_Keepers_Return_of_the_Goddess/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22664/Legend_of_Keepers_Deluxe_Edition/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22665/Legend_of_Keepers_Collection/

We hope you will enjoy this good news, and we look forward to seeing you on the Legend of Keepers Discord server to discuss it!

Cheers,

The Goblinz Team