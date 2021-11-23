New update and some bug fixes

Dear Designers,

We have prepared a quick changelog and a list of bug fixes that may interest you all!

Changelog:

Filters will now show you a little mark informing you about the state of their wear.

Decorations order is now better organized.

Some bug fixes:

We've managed to fix a problem with campaign progress.

It should be easier to place a heater on the aquarium walls now.

Minor fixes to the surroundings.

More Steam achievements should be working properly right now (hopefully, all of them!).

Some translation fix-ups.

Is that all?

Out of all of the things we can share with you at the moment - yes, this is all. We have much more in the works for you. Actually, you can even see some new attractions that will soon be available for everyone to enjoy in pictures in this announcement.

The comments section is yours - feel free to share your observations!

The GDWC 2021

Aquarium Designer got qualified for the Fan Favorite category for this year's edition of The GDWC! Be sure to vote for it on the official page of the contest before November 29!



Isn't November just fishtastic?

Aquarium Designer team