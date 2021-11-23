Patch 1.2.2 (Mystic Sands Creative Mode)
This update focuses on the Creative mode, we added a ton of new content. A new map contest will start soon, so stay tuned!
Added: 105+ New Mystic Sands structures to Creative Mode
Added: 2 New Mystic Sands themed blank canvas maps
Added: ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’ to Creative Mode
Added: 40+ player suggested structures to Creative Mode
Added: Greenscreen utility for Creative Mode
Added: Vulkan support
Added: Show FPS option in video settings
Changed: Sound of the Legacy Potato is now retro again
Changed: Secret codes on ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’ reflect now the names of their finders
Changed: Updated the used Video codec to Bink to save decoding performance and have the movies play on Linux
Changed max amount of players back to 16, because more than 16 players was crashing the game.
Fixed: Witch item crafting recipe is working again
Fixed: Tornado trail no longer stays after the player got out of it
Fixed: Occasional prop placement instead of structure in Creative Mode
Fixed: Structure group behavior in Creative Mode
Fixed: False information in Creative HUD
Fixed: Search bar now able to find all owned skin items and sets by name
Fixed: Spectator camera in Wood Chop Task in Impostorous
Fixed: Hunters win will now work on custom games when being caught as the last witch.
Changed files in this update