Patch 1.2.2 (Mystic Sands Creative Mode)

This update focuses on the Creative mode, we added a ton of new content. A new map contest will start soon, so stay tuned!

Added: 105+ New Mystic Sands structures to Creative Mode

Added: 2 New Mystic Sands themed blank canvas maps

Added: ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’ to Creative Mode

Added: 40+ player suggested structures to Creative Mode

Added: Greenscreen utility for Creative Mode

Added: Vulkan support

Added: Show FPS option in video settings

Changed: Sound of the Legacy Potato is now retro again

Changed: Secret codes on ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’ reflect now the names of their finders

Changed: Updated the used Video codec to Bink to save decoding performance and have the movies play on Linux

Changed max amount of players back to 16, because more than 16 players was crashing the game.

Fixed: Witch item crafting recipe is working again

Fixed: Tornado trail no longer stays after the player got out of it

Fixed: Occasional prop placement instead of structure in Creative Mode

Fixed: Structure group behavior in Creative Mode

Fixed: False information in Creative HUD

Fixed: Search bar now able to find all owned skin items and sets by name

Fixed: Spectator camera in Wood Chop Task in Impostorous

Fixed: Hunters win will now work on custom games when being caught as the last witch.