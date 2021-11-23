 Skip to content

Beyond The Wire update for 23 November 2021

Operation III Community Feedback Survey

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome Soldiers!

We're continuing to survey the community mood with each Operation release and the latest feedback form is now open. Please follow the link below to submit your feedback on certain changes and additions in our latest expansion. This form will be closing on Sunday, 28 November 2021.

After closing the form we will be publishing the feedback in a public format so everyone can see the results.

Thanks once again for your help and support with the development on Beyond The Wire. See the link to the survey below!

Operation III Community Feedback Survey

