0.7 - Human Resources Milestone

0.7 is done now. Between 0.6 and 0.7 several additions to worker management were added.

First was human resources and a new scouting system related to it. Then recruitment system was expanded to help players find workers they need. Worker fame scores were also added.

Next part was training and development for workers to allow their skills develop over time. Morale system was also overhauled with new contract system where you could share revenue from comics with your workers.

Final addition is awards that is included in this update. There are two kinds of awards: Indie and Krackle. Indie awards can be given only to companies that are at most medium sized. Krackle awards can go to all comics.

Next step for the game is the AI overhaul. It will give better competition for player and the contract system will be expanded.

Changes

Awards added to the game

New sound effects

New help topics

Tutorial updated

Adjusted error messages on character creation

Fixes