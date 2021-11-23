 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Satisfactory update for 23 November 2021

Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 7762951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, Just a quick round of fixes for you all some of these issues are pretty high impact for you so we hope this makes things better for you all :)

As always, for any issues new or old please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day.

See you again very very very soon, You’re all awesome <3

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed Wires being completely stretched in certain scenarios
  • Vehicles now try to stop ghosting as soon as possible when blocked
  • Fixed a calculation error when fuel is added manually
  • Added some preventions for Trains falling out of the world when derailing
  • Fixed an issue with the Crash Reporter not working as intended for the Main game (not Server) after the last update

UI

  • Directional arrows for the Vehicle in the Map preview when loading a Vehicle Path are now displayed from the centre of the Vehicle
  • Fixed Double Ramp Asphalt Icons
  • Added a tooltip for insufficient fuel

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Reduced Train Switch size

DEDICATED SERVERS

  • Found an issue where threading was forced to be disabled for dedicated servers in some scenarios. Fixed it so now we should actually make use of multiple CPU cores
  • Added tick rate information on the Server Status UI Menu
  • Production Lights for all buildings should now be working again

LOCALISATION

  • Updated all languages with the latest translations and published new content for translation
  • Updated language completion rates in the language menu selection

Changed depots in internal3 branch

View more data in app history for build 7762951
ApatoaCorp Content Depot 526871
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.