Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.14

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, Just a quick round of fixes for you all some of these issues are pretty high impact for you so we hope this makes things better for you all :)

As always, for any issues new or old please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day.

See you again very very very soon, You’re all awesome <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed Wires being completely stretched in certain scenarios

Vehicles now try to stop ghosting as soon as possible when blocked

Fixed a calculation error when fuel is added manually

Added some preventions for Trains falling out of the world when derailing

Fixed an issue with the Crash Reporter not working as intended for the Main game (not Server) after the last update

UI

Directional arrows for the Vehicle in the Map preview when loading a Vehicle Path are now displayed from the centre of the Vehicle

Fixed Double Ramp Asphalt Icons

Added a tooltip for insufficient fuel

QUALITY OF LIFE

Reduced Train Switch size

DEDICATED SERVERS

Found an issue where threading was forced to be disabled for dedicated servers in some scenarios. Fixed it so now we should actually make use of multiple CPU cores

Added tick rate information on the Server Status UI Menu

Production Lights for all buildings should now be working again

