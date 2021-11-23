Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.14

Hi Pioneers!
Hello again everyone, Just a quick round of fixes for you all some of these issues are pretty high impact for you so we hope this makes things better for you all :)
As always, for any issues new or old please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day.
See you again very very very soon, You’re all awesome <3
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Wires being completely stretched in certain scenarios
- Vehicles now try to stop ghosting as soon as possible when blocked
- Fixed a calculation error when fuel is added manually
- Added some preventions for Trains falling out of the world when derailing
- Fixed an issue with the Crash Reporter not working as intended for the Main game (not Server) after the last update
UI
- Directional arrows for the Vehicle in the Map preview when loading a Vehicle Path are now displayed from the centre of the Vehicle
- Fixed Double Ramp Asphalt Icons
- Added a tooltip for insufficient fuel
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Reduced Train Switch size
DEDICATED SERVERS
- Found an issue where threading was forced to be disabled for dedicated servers in some scenarios. Fixed it so now we should actually make use of multiple CPU cores
- Added tick rate information on the Server Status UI Menu
- Production Lights for all buildings should now be working again
LOCALISATION
- Updated all languages with the latest translations and published new content for translation
- Updated language completion rates in the language menu selection
Changed depots in internal3 branch