DevBlog 43: New 2 vs. 2 Map, Bug Fixes and Balance Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7762941 · Last edited 9 December 2021 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Harvesters,

Winter is setting in and we’ve been hunkering down. This new update is ready for PC versions of Iron Harvest. It’s a big one and important so sadly it was unavoidable that saved games will be invalidated by it. Also our Backers should really update their address, this will be your last chance to do so. We’ll be in touch soon with shipping details.

Anyway, read on to see what’s new and happy gaming y’all.

News: New 2vs2 Map “Launch Facility”!

Hidden in the tundra of Northern-Alaska lies a convert testing and launch site for a new weapon with devastating capabilities. With the site hastily evacuated due to incursions by Usonian forces, its terrible technology now awaits those brave enough to persevere against their enemies and the freezing cold.

Info: Changelog 25

General changes:

Controller/Gamepad support is now available on PC game versions!

Extreme starting resources can now be selected when setting up Skirmish, Multiplayer and Custom games so you can dive right into the mechanized mayhem.

Added cosmetic title for those who have previously won an Iron Harvest Community Art Competition.

Achievements “Giant Slayer” and “Mechanized Warfare” are now working correctly again.

XP is now awarded correctly while units are attacking and healing.

Fixed a problem whereby units could enter invalid cover-spots that should be blocked by other vaultable obstacles.

Adjusted Usonia Reserve picking presets so that the A.I. now no longer uses more coins than allowed during Reserve selection.

Drop Zone locations on the 1 vs. 1 map “Night Raid” have been adjusted to avoid confusion and inaccessibility.

The cutscenes during the Rusviet Revolution campaign mission “Out of Hiding” are no longer halted by placing an aid station in the path of characters.

Updated minimap to fix missing assets on Usonian’s 5th mission, “Supply Raid”.

Fixed collision issues on Saxonian’s 7th campaign mission “The End of All Wars”.

Resolved issues that saw Lech Kos get stuck on map geometry near the east enemy HQ in Polania’s 4th campaign mission “Railroad Robbery”. This fix will invalidate saved game files on this mission made prior to this update.

A missing fence has been replaced near the prisoners on the 2nd Rusviet Campaign Mission “Modern Times”.

Prevented some Usonian abilities from being activated twice in rapid succession without cooldown.

Fixed various U.I. and text display inconsistencies throughout the game.

Industrial buildings and houses no longer disappear at certain camera angles.

Achievement “Have a unit pick up two types of equipment in one match or mission” has been replaced and the Season Tree updated.

Enemy Cuvar mechs no longer deploy on the Rusviet’s 1st campaign mission “Broken Truce”, this fixes issues preventing the games progression.

The A.I. now continues to produce units if engineers are killed while building template is placed down.

Greatly improved behavior of melee-only human infantry, when attacking larger structures. They can now properly use their melee-attacks.

The ' X ' Button to close the tactical map now functions when clicked.

Balance changes:

Mech cost rebalance: Mech and exoskeleton build costs have been adjusted to lower the barrier of building tier 2 mechs. On top of the cost changes, we increased the overall strength and toughness of tier 2 mechs. In doing so, tier 2 mechs will now be more accessible than before and clearly stronger than the tier 1 mechs.

All Exoskeletons: These man/machine units can now be reinforced at medic tents.

Mortar systems:

Reduced oil cost from 35 to 20.

Anti-air turret: The current anti-air turret is rather expensive and very powerful. To bring it more in line with our vision we are reducing both the cost, damage, and HP. This should make building the structure more accessible while maintaining counterplay possibilities.

Reduced build cost from 400 to 275 iron and 60 to 25 oil.

Reduced HP from 500 to 400.

Reduced damage vs unarmored/light/medium/heavy armor from 15 to 10.

Sandbags:

Reduced build cost from 5 to 1 iron.

Reserve costs: All units that have had their build cost changed have also had their reserve costs appropriately adjusted.

Ward (exosuit):

Decreased oil cost from 50 to 30.

Salem (MG mech): Salem’s Overcharge ability should be powerful, but a less frequent threat on the battlefield. Additionally, the Overcharge damage against structures has been greatly reduced.

Adjusted build cost from 300 to 350 iron and 80 to 60 oil.

Overcharge cooldown increased from 60 to 90 seconds.

Overcharge health reduction increased from 150 to 220.

Overcharge damage vs. structures decreased from 1.5 to 0.5.

Revere (Missile airship):

Adjusted build cost from 390 to 400 iron and 120 oil to 80 oil.

Attucks (Stealth artillery):

Decreased build cost from 450 to 330 iron and 140 to 120 oil.

Knox (Mech destroyer):

Decreased build cost from 550 to 500 iron and 140 to 130 oil.

Stark (Melee mech):

Decreased oil cost from 155 to 110.

Increased damage vs. light armor from 30 to 35.

Reduced damage vs. medium armor from 30 to 40.

Reduced damage vs. heavy armor from 30 to 45.

Samson (Drone carrier):

Decreased oil cost from 230 to 190.



Michal Sikorski (cavalry commander):

Fixed a bug that quadrupled the XP gain for Michal

Reduced melee damage vs. structures from 10 to 2.

Reduced reinforce cost.

Rycerz (exosuit):

Reduced oil cost from 60 to 30.

Straznik (MG mech):

Reduced build cost from 330 to 280 iron and 280 to 50 oil.

Smialy (Scout mech):

Reduced build cost from 400 to 350 iron and 120 to 90 oil.

Mocny (Siege tank):

Reduced build cost from 475 iron 125 oil to 400 iron 110 oil.

Zolw (Troop transport):

Reduced oil cost from 150 to 120.

Lowca (Mech Hunter):

Adjusted build cost from 525 to 550 iron and 150 to 80 oil.

Tur (Mega Mech):

Reduced build cost from 750 to 720 iron and 220 to 180 oil.



Eisenhans (Exosuit):

Reduced oil cost from 50 to 20.

Grimbart (Gatling Mech):

Reduced build cost from 350 to 300 iron and 80 to 50 oil.

Isegrim (Tank Mech):

Reduced build cost from 450 to 400 iron and 110 to 80 oil.

Erlkonig (Artillery Mech):

Reduced build cost from 450 to 300 iron and 120 to 110 oil.

Stiefmutter (Gyro wheels Mech):

Reduced build cost from 475 to 450 iron and 135 to 80 oil.

Increased HP from 900 to 1100.

Wotan (Mech Hunter):

Reduced build cost from 525 to 500 iron and 160 to 130 oil.

Increased HP from 700 to 950.

Kaiser (Mega Mech):

Adjusted build cost from 725 to 750 iron and 215 to 190 oil.



Groza (Exosuits):

Reduced oil cost from 80 to 40.

Ognivo (Flamer Mech):

Reduced build cost from 350 to 300 iron and 60 to 40 oil.

Kolokol (Bomber Mech):

Reduced build cost from 360 to 330 iron and 80 to 70 oil.

Nakovalnya (Rocket Artillery):

Reduced oil cost from 140 to 100.

Increased HP from 1100 to 1250.

Serp (Scythe Mech): The Serp is an intimidating mech that packs a punch in melee. The changes to MG damage we made to turn the Serp into a real threat while approaching a target.

Reduced build cost from 600 to 500 iron and 140 to 80 oil.

Increase MG range from 20 to 25.

Increased MG damage vs. unarmored from 3 to 3.5.

Increased MG damage vs. light armor from 0.2 to 3.

Increased MG damage vs. medium armor from 0.05 to 1.

Gulay-Gorod (Mega Mech):

Decreased oil cost from 210 to 170.



We know it’s been a long wait, as world events have conspired against us, but we are getting close to being able to ship out the Backers physical rewards. Just make sure your shipping address is up-to-date here.

Our Official Discord Channel!

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Instagram

Devs are also streaming on Twitch!