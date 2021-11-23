Official Scenarios - Embassies, Helicopters and Tunnels

Take on a new set of deliciously dangerous Rebel Inc. Official Scenarios, featuring hopelessly besieged embassies, vicious helicopter gunships and expansive tunnel networks!

Flying Fury



Bring death from above with the advanced Helicopter Gunship. Seek and destroy stolen weapons caches, training grounds and camps to force the Insurgents into submission.

Deploy a powerful helicopter to provide mobile offensive and defensive capabilities during this engagement.

Move fast; hit hard.

Private Contractor



A mega-corporation has secured all construction contracts in the region. The Board of Directors refuses to allow the unsupervised roll out of civilian initiatives so multiple Experts must be deployed to roll out Initiatives directly.

Balance Experts, Hostility and Corruption to stabilise the Region zone by zone.

Embassy Evacuation



Insurgents are launching a huge attack to kidnap negotiators and disrupt the fragile peace process.

Strategically evacuate your embassies before the insurgents reach them and hold out against relentless assault waves until the peace deal can be signed.

Dark Tunnels



A large and well-established network of interconnected Tunnels has been identified in this Region, allowing the Insurgency to attack or flee through Zones across the map. Bunker Buster missiles have been authorised to assist in stabilising the Region.

Careful strategic management of military resources will be required to suppress the insurgency here.

We hope you enjoy them!

However, prepare yourself, as more Rebel Inc. Official Scenarios will be dropping soon and they’re the most brutal yet...

If you can’t wait until then, be sure to check out the custom scenarios made by the community in the Steam Workshop! Or even create your own in the Scenario Creator.

Join our Discord to discuss your favourite scenarios and what you want to see in the future!

The Ndemic Creations team

