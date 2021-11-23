Livestream Preview Event Information - Update v 1.8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sim racers, we’ve got an exciting evening planned!

Tonight at 19:00 CET, get ready for an Assetto Corsa Competizione Livestream Preview Event! We’ll be joined by content creators, beta testers, real drivers and developers as they check out the all-new BMW M4 GT3 2022 in Assetto Corsa Competizione, as well as Update v 1.8, launching tomorrow on PC.

CONFIRMED RACERS

Here are just a handful of those confirmed to be heading trackside this evening:

Aris.Drives

Dave&Cars

Jardier

MrGit

Nils Naujoks

Jack Noller

Robbie Montinola

David Perel

Ryan "RyRy" Gill

Denise Pope

Steve Worrell

Amos Laurito

KEYNOTE EVENT

What's more, in case you missed it Join us on Facebook or YouTube on November 24th at 15:00 CET for an update on Assetto Corsa Competizione on PC. Enjoy a deep dive into our next major update v 1.8, which includes the BMW M4 GT3 2022, a graphical performance boost, physic model evolution and more! We'll also be taking a deep dive into Esports and sim racing community growth.

