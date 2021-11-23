Update 1.4.3

Fixes:

-Optimized purple grass being kinda laggy

-Optimization changes (ill keep optimizating if any issues)

-Balanced Prowler Resistant Shell skill

-Buffed damage on all weapons

-Nerfed pain shards slightly from 100-500 to 150-400

-Buffed Aeiou Crab skill Tough Shell slightly on fortitude and vitality values

-Buffed Aeiou Crab health per level from 400 to 800 and 1 vitality per level +scaling vitality % per level

-Lowered Bloom intensity

-Reduced cap on block from 95 to 75 overall

-Raised Wulv jump height

Improvements and new content:

-Started working on new UI you will see it complete soon. Notice the hotbar changed im slowly working over to the new UI

-Added Name and Colony below character (not above intentionally to be visable to smaller creatures and not in the middle of the screen since it cant be hidden) if this feature is disliked by the community ill remove it

-Added new items

Sharp Teeth

Doom Face

Crystal Teeth

Blood Orb (Blood Set)

Blood Maw (Blood Set)

Blood Lash (Blood Set)

Blood Cloak (Blood Set)

Blood Vision (Blood Set)

Shadows Mask (Shadow Set)

Shadows Soul (Shadow Set)

Shadows Embrace (Shadow Set)

Shadows Blade (Shadow Set)