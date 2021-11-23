v3.0.5 patch

Some more bug fixes and some balance changes for Sandbox. Thank you for all your feedback. :)
Lots of small, inconsequential sounding things in this list, but when they add together they really do make a difference. Sandbox is now playing better than ever!
If anybody is enjoying the new expansion and would like to help out, please feel free to leave a review. This can be done directly on the store page.
Changelog
- Fixed bug: If sandbox reward animal is a breeder it was overriding the minimum number of animals to 2, even if it was a shoaler or group spawner which has a higher requirement.
- Fixed bug: Greek Arch and Acropolis can no longer be placed under bridge/jetty tanks platforms.
- Fixed bug: Sunken wreck can no longer be placed under roofs, archways and bridges.
- Fixed bug: Science poster now says Pairs Only instead of Dither Fish
- Fixed bug: Science points cannot be offered as a reward in sandbox before rank 3.
- Fixed bug: Adorned Decorator Crab counts as a Decorator Crab for objective and count purposes.
- Fixed bug: Science tank version of 'Donation' objective had not been updated in the last patch. It now requires a lower science total, the same as the ecology version of the same objective.
- Balance: Added an addition trade rarity range (3 total) so that trade rewards match trade requirements more closely. Rarity (prestige) 1-8 trades up to 9-12 which trades to 13-16 which trades to 17-20.
- Balance: Trade objectives offer more appropriate animal numbers based on size. More small animals, less big animals. Exception: minimum requirements for shoaling or breeding.
- Balance: Added additional trades which give a supply of an animal instead of a finite number for more variety.
- Balance: Reduced rarity of animals available from merchants. Trades and objectives are required for best stuff.
- Balance: 'Sponsored exhibit' objective in sandbox is now easier and only targets theme decorations. The science and ecology point totals will only be updated in the objective tracker if the tank already matches the 'x different animals' requirement. This will hopefully reduce the occurrences of multiple tank contributing to the same objectives.
- Balance: Trades which unlock animals are added to reward tracker so that you don't get offered the same animal again from another opportunity.
- Balance: Sandbox 'Rehouse' objective, animal is counted as a reward as well as an objective so you won't be offered the same animal as a reward for another opportunity.
- Balance: Sandbox 'Display using X?' objective, decoration is counted as a reward as well as an objective so you won't be offered the same decoration as a reward for another opportunity.
- Balance: Reduced difficulty and increased frequency of FF poster objectives.
- Balance: Paints are added to objective tracker so you won't be offered the same paint objective more than once.
- Balance: Bridge, poster and archway objectives will only be offered once even if you decline and never build any of those objects.
- Balance: Multisize decorations cannot be offered by merchants or objectives. The only example of this is Acropolis.
- Localisation: various strings improved.
- Modding: Removed requirement for attractions to occupy layer 0.
- Modding: Fixed bug where hyphen in mod name was causing standalone custom maps not to work.
