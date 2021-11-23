Age of Alexander Dev Stream V

Hello everyone.

After a short break, we will continue our journey to make Hellas a superpower.

In the last stream, we were quite successful in stabilizing our position and making Macedon believe that we can lead the Macedonian-Hellenic federation and provide economic prosperity and safety.

We were able to re-take the Macedonian cities on the European side of Bosporus Strait from the Persians, on the other hand, we have lost Phylos - a border city that was our main stronghold against Illyrians. However, after our counterattack and conquest of their city of Arnisa and their gold mine, we were able to finally conclude peace between us.

The same happened on our northern border. We signed peace with Odrysians and can finally focus our energy and resources into rebuilding our holdings in the north.

In Italy, we moved against the Samnites together with the Roman Republic. We conquered their former capital and enslaved part of the citizenry which considerably helped our economy.

This brought us in direct touch with the Roman Republic as we now share a border. Despite their warm attitude towards us in official meetings, they have been trying to initiate revolts in our newly conquered cities. Hopefully, they will realize soon that peace is the best way forward for both our nations.

One thing which really hurt was the destruction of our fleet by the Persians. The fleet literally saved out holdings in Italy in the past. We started building a new fleet, but songs will be sung about Aones's fleet as long as we survive.

On political ground, we prepare for an establishment of a republic which should increase our gold income. Overall, our economy is prosperous and we seem to be on the right track to claim hegemony over the known world.

In the next episode, we will try to secure our position in the Aegean Sea which is now controlled by the Persian and their satrapies. If all goes well, we might also try to disembark in Anatolia and show Persia that we are not afraid of direct conflict. Join us and Hellas in this critical moment of our history!

As always, Pavel will be happy to answer your questions during the steam so join in on Tuesday 23rd our Twitch channel.

See you there!

Yours,

Kube Games team.