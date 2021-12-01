Gameplay Adjustments and Balance Changes | Patchnotes Version 1.1.0

Dear Adventurer,

this month we'd like to make some major adjustments to the game.

Among other things, these changes prevent the boring high-score strategy of "Guildinizing" (Defeating all opponents on the level except for one weak opponent and then wait until you have played all guilds from your deck - Recruiting always gave a lot of points). We also tried to make the game more enjoyable. Bosses should now feel more like bosses and less like plain noise.

System:

Adjusted the animation when meistering. The meister is no longer seen in the middle of the battlefield while the original unit is still transforming.

Some probabilities were adjusted.

The gold received after a session was decreased.

The experience points received after a session were increased.

High Score Calculation:

NEW: Score for conquering a level in just one turn: +200 points

Score for conquering a level in just one turn: +200 points ADJUSTED: Recruiting heroes no longer gives points when replacing a hero with a guild.

Recruiting heroes no longer gives points when replacing a hero with a guild. ADJUSTED: The bonus points were greatly decreased.

The bonus points were greatly decreased. Score for recruiting: Now +200 points

Score for conquering the Tower: Now +2,500 points

Score for defeating a normal opponent: Now +300 points

Score for a "Perfect Kill" (Bring a unit to exactly 0 health): Now +250 points

Score for defeating Irel'la: Now +600 points

Score for defeating Leo'polio: Now +650 points

Score for defeating Mag'cha: Now +750 points

Score for defeating Aphradim: Now +900 points

Cards:

NEW: Sakurai, The Host (Via Bonus Code "SAKURAI")

Adler, Pitch Black Swings: Levels: (5->8) => (6->8)

Alice, Purified Soul: Soul Cost: 25 => 32; Attack Strength: 15 => 14; Maximum Health: 14 => 15

Grimm, The Judge: Levels: (5->8) => (4->7)

Jina, Nullificator: Levels: (2->4) => (1->3)

Para, Golden Courier: Maximum Health: 6 => 7; Levels: (4->7) => (4->6)

Sato, The Emperor: Attack Strength: 11 => 10

Seki, BEdAM Research Team: Maximum Health: 5 => 6; Levels: (4->7) => (5->7)

Talem, Archer of the Erdu Tribe: Levels: (4->8) => (5->8)

Yeramias, Lightborne: Levels: (4->7) => (5->8)

Aphradim, Demonic King: Maximum Health: 32 => 35

Banshee: Attack Strength: 5 => 6

Djinn: Attack Strength: 6 => 5

Irel'la, King's Bodyguard: Attack Strength: 15 => 14; Maximum Health: 20 => 18

Irel'la, Dreaming Dancer: Maximum Health: 20 => 22

Leo'polio, King's Bodyguard: Attack Strength: 12 => 11

Leo'polio, Luminary of Glacaesmus: Attack Strength: 25 -> 14; Maximum Health: 20 => 25

Mag'cha, King's Bodyguard: Attack Strength: 17 => 19; Maximum Health: 24 => 28

Mag'cha, Unstoppable Force: Maximum Health: 30 => 32

With best regards

_Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!

P.S.:Thank you for all of your feedback! We are working at full speed on making Not Another Dungeon?! a better experience for everyone. With the next big update (2.0.0), which is planned for the beginning of 2022, in addition to the first "full-fledged" expansion, you will also see a revision of the Ability Card System! More information will come when we are ready. Follow our [Twitter account](https: //twitter.com/NotAnotherDngn) to stay up to date!_