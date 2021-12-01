Gameplay Adjustments and Balance Changes | Patchnotes Version 1.1.0

Dear Adventurer,
this month we'd like to make some major adjustments to the game.
Among other things, these changes prevent the boring high-score strategy of "Guildinizing" (Defeating all opponents on the level except for one weak opponent and then wait until you have played all guilds from your deck - Recruiting always gave a lot of points). We also tried to make the game more enjoyable. Bosses should now feel more like bosses and less like plain noise.
System:
- Adjusted the animation when meistering. The meister is no longer seen in the middle of the battlefield while the original unit is still transforming.
- Some probabilities were adjusted.
- The gold received after a session was decreased.
- The experience points received after a session were increased.
High Score Calculation:
- NEW: Score for conquering a level in just one turn: +200 points
- ADJUSTED: Recruiting heroes no longer gives points when replacing a hero with a guild.
- ADJUSTED: The bonus points were greatly decreased.
- Score for recruiting: Now +200 points
- Score for conquering the Tower: Now +2,500 points
- Score for defeating a normal opponent: Now +300 points
- Score for a "Perfect Kill" (Bring a unit to exactly 0 health): Now +250 points
- Score for defeating Irel'la: Now +600 points
- Score for defeating Leo'polio: Now +650 points
- Score for defeating Mag'cha: Now +750 points
- Score for defeating Aphradim: Now +900 points
Cards:
-
NEW: Sakurai, The Host (Via Bonus Code "SAKURAI")
-
Adler, Pitch Black Swings: Levels:
(5->8)=> (6->8)
-
Alice, Purified Soul: Soul Cost:
25=> 32; Attack Strength: 15=> 14; Maximum Health: 14=> 15
-
Grimm, The Judge: Levels:
(5->8)=> (4->7)
-
Jina, Nullificator: Levels:
(2->4)=> (1->3)
-
Para, Golden Courier: Maximum Health:
6=> 7; Levels: (4->7)=> (4->6)
-
Sato, The Emperor: Attack Strength:
11=> 10
-
Seki, BEdAM Research Team: Maximum Health:
5=> 6; Levels: (4->7)=> (5->7)
-
Talem, Archer of the Erdu Tribe: Levels:
(4->8)=> (5->8)
-
Yeramias, Lightborne: Levels:
(4->7)=> (5->8)
-
Aphradim, Demonic King: Maximum Health:
32=> 35
-
Banshee: Attack Strength:
5=> 6
-
Djinn: Attack Strength:
6=> 5
-
Irel'la, King's Bodyguard: Attack Strength:
15=> 14; Maximum Health: 20=> 18
-
Irel'la, Dreaming Dancer: Maximum Health:
20=> 22
-
Leo'polio, King's Bodyguard: Attack Strength:
12=> 11
-
Leo'polio, Luminary of Glacaesmus: Attack Strength:
25-> 14; Maximum Health: 20=> 25
-
Mag'cha, King's Bodyguard: Attack Strength:
17=> 19; Maximum Health: 24=> 28
-
Mag'cha, Unstoppable Force: Maximum Health:
30=> 32
With best regards
_Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!
P.S.:Thank you for all of your feedback! We are working at full speed on making Not Another Dungeon?! a better experience for everyone. With the next big update (2.0.0), which is planned for the beginning of 2022, in addition to the first "full-fledged" expansion, you will also see a revision of the Ability Card System! More information will come when we are ready. Follow our [Twitter account](https: //twitter.com/NotAnotherDngn) to stay up to date!_
