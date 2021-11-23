 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Settlement Survival update for 23 November 2021

Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.185.712

Share · View all patches · Build 7762388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have just released a patch:

New functions:

The item disabling function is added (You can set whether to disable the stock overview in the statistics page)

The trigger of random events has been added in the game (A new save is required to take effects)

-The active event will show some specific objects in the map. Click the object on the map to trigger it.

-The passive events will appear in the lower left corner together with text prompt. Click the yellow text to trigger it.

Added some guidance prompts that will pop up under specific circumstances.

Characteristic adjustment:

City info interface optimization:

  • Reworked the Production overview interface.
  • Adjusted the Stock overview interface.
  • Adjusted the Data chart interface.

    Optimized the AI for citizens to pick up items.

    Adjusted the classification names of drinks, wine and candy.

    Adjust the display classification of furnace burden.

    The display of prompt information of starting resource points is strengthened.

Bug repair:

Fixed the problem that imperfect statues and building expert achievements cannot be triggered.

Fixed the problem that the grid shows up in the background of the main interface.

Fixed immigration bubbles in the background of the main interface.

Fixed the problem that there is no bonus for ordinary animals in the corral.

Changed files in this update

Settlement Survival Depot 1509511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.