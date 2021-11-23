Update v7.17

New red clothing wording (gradually increase)

Gifted gems can be set 3 times Part: Helmet

Grinding array gem can be repeatedly set 1 time Part: Gloves, cloak

You can repeat 1 time for your Breakthrough gem Part: Gloves, Cloak

Your Mountain Gems can be repeated once.

Your Bloodthirsty Heart gem can be set 1 time. Location: Shoulder Pads, Breastplate

Your Alchemist's Madness gem can be inlaid once.

Your Anti-Slip Gem can be set 1 time.

Your Goblin Sorcery gem can be set 1 time.

Your Bloodsucking Soul gem can be re-set 1 time.

Your Elemental Harmony gem can be set 1 time.

Your Soul Blessing gem can be set 1 time.

Your Concentration gem can be repeated once. Location: Legs, Shoes

Your Enforcer gem can be set once.

Your Karoo's Pride gem can be set 1 time.

Your Doom Gem can be repeated once. Part: Cloak, Gloves

Your Flurry Gem can be set once. Part: Cloak, Gloves

Your Crossfire gem can be repeated once.

Your Precision Gem can be repeated once. Part: Armor, Cloak

Your Skill gem can be repeated once.

Your Blade of Glory gem can be repeated once.

Your Arc of Light gem can be repeated once.

Your Field Control gem can be repeated once.

Each orange-quality gem in your equipment boosts your total damage, each red-quality gem boosts your total damage Part: Weapon, Helmet

For each orange quality gem, your total life is increased. Part: Breastplate

For each orange gem, your total defense is increased.

For each orange gem, the overall attack is increased. Part: Gloves

For each orange gem, the overall burst damage is increased.

Increase overall damage penetration for each orange gem Part: Cloak

For each orange gem, overall damage reduction is increased. Part: Shoulder Protector

Overall damage increase for each orange gem set Part: Weapons, Helmets

Killing frozen monsters will no longer self-destruct and generate death venom Part: General

For every 6 attacks, the range of the next attack is 360° and the damage of each attack is increased. Part: Arms, Weapons

When you cause a tear, you have a chance to extend the duration of the abnormal status. Part: Helmet, Shoulder Protector

You have a chance to double the damage of each jump when you cause a tear.

The damage per jump you deal to Tear is gradually increased.

When you cause a burn, you have a chance to extend the duration of the abnormal state.

You have a chance to double the damage per jump of the Burn status.

The damage per jump of your burn condition is gradually increased.

When you cause poison, there is a chance that the abnormal state will last longer.

You have a chance to double the damage per jump of the poisoned state.

The damage per jump of your poisoned status is gradually increased.

New elite monster Purgatory Knight

New Purgatory scene kill trigger scene mechanism

New exclusive drop gem material for Purgatory Knight

New guide skills exclusive gems: fearless, maximum four words.

Unhindered: guide skills when all state resistance is increased

Unhindered: substantial increase in resistance to knockdown, stun, deformation, freezing and paralysis when guiding skills (anti-interruption)

Concentration: Reduced damage taken when channeling skills

Slaughter: the damage dealt when guiding skills is increased

Fix the problem of incorrect calculation of character level in endless mode resulting in too low damage

Repair the problem that local double player 1 cannot revive player 2

Repair the problem that tenacious resistance cannot be triggered normally.

Repair the problem of incorrect pathfinding in a single-door room in the camp scene.

Repair the problem of missplicing the text of complete effect of runes.

Repair the problem that the attack effects of the incarnation of light do not disappear.

Adjust the chance of the appearance of the Chosen wording of the red suit up significantly

Adjust the maximum level of all master weapon talents up to 26 (master weapons can be upgraded to 150 at most)

Adjusted the initial status penetration, status resistance and defense penetration resistance of endless mode monsters to 30%.