Update 1.050.0 - selection of community requested features

Hello good people!

Hope November has been good to all of you so far! Before the Black Friday craziness takes over, for anyone deciding to spend some quality gaming time at home, we’ve completed all planned testing sessions for the next Patron update.

This update is almost entirely about “quality of life” improvements, and most of its contents is based on your input and suggestions.

Most noticeable addition is the option to manually place your starting Town Hall anywhere on the map. This should increase replayability and enable you to achieve more variety when building up your town.

Another change was made to the system for placing beautification hedges. No more clickfest, but rather place it and stretch like you do roads for example.

To achieve a better “ease of play”, we’ve also added an additional complement of hints, notifications and made some tweaks to house maintenance and resources management.

The third part of this update is a batch of visual improvements to increase the immersion and overall gameplay (visuals for wildfire aftermath, additional terrain vegetation & terrain improvements).

Of course, a new mandatory bunch of fixes is also part of the version 1.050.0

Hope you’ll enjoy this update. Do let us know what you think, and what we could further improve in the future updates!

Here is a full list of changes:

Manual placement of the Town Hall anywhere on any map, in the very start

Beautification hedges are now placed by stretching them, not individually clicking each segment

Added visuals for smoldering ruins in the aftermath of fire disasters

Houses now deteriorate with time (about 40 in game years), and need refurbishing

Added notification when some resource isn’t delivered as a result of worker shortage

Added more useful hints to icons above citizens and buildings

People resting in houses will emerge faster once job appears in the vicinity

Bug with luxury resource stacking in some houses is now fixed

Added new vegetation on several maps

Terrain improvements on several maps

Further optimizations regarding pathfinding

Additional worker AI improvements

Govern on!