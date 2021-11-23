Version 1.2.2. Autumn improvements

Hello everyone.

Autumn is usually a time when the energy to do anything at all hits the critical level, well at least for us :), but we fight the autumn blues thanks to the constant feedback and support we receive from you.

In the past weeks, we focused on issues that have been in the backlog as well as on improvements suggested by the community. That's why our latest update 1.2.2. is simply named "Autumn improvements" as it is a list of smaller things that together improve the gaming experience.

Here is the list of changes:

Decreasing the trade duration of a proposed exchange no longer requires a renegotiation. It is simply accepted and the business partner is notified about the change (based on your feedback).

Frozen lands, a terrain extension which appeared during cold periods, was removed (based on your feedback).

Emissaries are now destroyed when their owner is changed (e.g. when you sign a confederation or absorption).

Action impact of Emissaries and Generals was tuned down.

AI - Proposal and cancelation of confederation and federation was improved.

AI - Algorithm for building temples was improved.

More detailed tooltips explaining the reasons why a town cannot be built on certain tiles, were added (based on your feedback).

Number of balancing changes in the Age of Alexander scenario were implemented (based on your feedback).

Loading of Alexander mod should be faster now.

Some changes in the Italian official localization were made.

Work on the Chinese localization continues. We are getting closer to official support of the Chinese language.

Support of Proton emulator was improved.

Japanese localization was updated - most of the city and unit names was translated.

All the localizations were updated.

Issue with Sarmatia faction not having any State decisions in the custom maps, was fixed.

Several CTDs were fixed (most of them quite rare).

Along with implementing these changes, improvements and updates, we have also started working on a new DLC. The next important period of antiquity will follow! Some of you hoped for this scenario and we cannot but agree :)

Stay tuned, more details will be coming soon!

Yours,

Kube Games team.