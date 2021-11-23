Update 1.1.0

This is a substantial update that brings a ton of new content, features, and fixes. It does not break compatibility with saved campaigns, but it does introduce a new system for campaign records (those accessible from the main menu screen), so unfortunately any existing records will no longer be visible. If you want to view your old records, you can switch to the legacy 1.0.9 branch and view them from there. Any new records will only appear in the 1.1.0 version of the game.

This update introduces the South Pacific / Southeast Asia region, and two new campaigns set there covering the Battle of Luzon. These are just the first of many forthcoming campaigns set in the region.

As always, please report bugs or crashes on the Steam discussion board or on the Discord.

1.1.0 Changelog

ADD: Japanese Type 92 (early), Type 92 (late), Type 95 So-Ki, Type 1 Ho-Ni I, Type 4 Ho-Ro, Type 97 Chi-Ha (late),

Type 1 Ho-Ki, Type 1 47mm AT Gun, Year-38 12cm Howitzer, Year-3 14cm Naval Gun, Type 93 AA Gun,

Type 98 20mm AA Gun, Type 96 AA Gun (Single, Double, and Triple variants), Type 10 120mm AA Gun

ADD: Renault FT Kegresse (POL), VAU-33 (early), VAU-33 (late), 9TP

ADD: Type 89 Mortar, added randomly to Japanese infantry squads

ADD: Destroyer, Cruiser, and Battleship naval artillery support unit definitions

ADD: Battle of Luzon (USA) and Battle of Luzon (Japan) campaigns

ADD: Ukraine to Stalingrad (Italy) campaign

ADD: Naval artillery support; only available in coastal map areas, naval guns re-roll failed to-effect rolls on targets

ADD: Custom icon for game window

ADD: South Pacific region definition, zone and scenario terrain types

ADD: Jungle and Bamboo Forest also apply Airburst HE FP effect

ADD: Marsh terrain HE FP effect, -25%

ADD: Message at start of Campaign Day reporting on time of sunrise and time of sunset

ADD: Special Scenario random events for South Pacific region: Japanese small team emerges from a cave; American naval artillery bombardment

ADD: enemy_fanatic and player_fanatic tags for campaigns: fanatic units will never rout and never surrender

ADD: "Mudrunner", "Spray and Pray" crewman skills

ADD: 'Stabilize Crewmen' bailout action, will add a bonus to chance for critical injuries to stabilize during the bailout minigame

ADD: Display of Open Topped and Open Rear to unit info displays

ADD: 'Fire at Will' battlegroup command, squadmates will wait until player has fired with main weapon before attacking

ADD: 'View Mode' in Campaign Day layer, allowing player to view info on map zones with keyboard alone

ADD: 'View Mode' in Scenario layer, allowing player to view info on units with keyboard alone

ADD: Crewmen in a turret with an open rear can now bail out of the rear doors

ADD: Oasis zones have a small chance of turning out to be a mirage when reconning or moving into them

ADD: New Desert unit portraits by chri

ADD: Sound effect for SMGs firing

ADD: Memorial display for KIA crewmen; memorial file stored in user folder

ADD: Tutorial slide on maintaining RoF

ADD: When a vehicle is immobilized while moving, chance that it comes to a stop facing a slightly different direction

ADD: Animated display of support request roll

ADD: Player option to attempt an immobilize attack on an armoured target

ADD: Command to view the Unit Gallery from the in-game menu

ADD: Autocannon tag for guns, gives a substantial bonus to RoF chance if reloading from Ready Rack

CNG: Increased maximum number of player squad members to three for armoured cars

CNG: Unbog chance now reflects original bog chance

CNG: Reduced odds of armoured unit surrendering, armoured units with no adjacent enemy units will no longer surrender

CNG: AI units can now potentially perform multiple actions in a single activation; infantry and gun units can only move once per activation

CNG: New morguefile used, campaign records will be reset

CNG: Base RoF chance for the 37S gun on the Renault FT now set to 15%

CNG: Much higher chance of encountering resistance when moving into certain zone types: Mountain Pass, Fortress, Fortification

CNG: If a crewman comes up for promotion and their level is higher than the minimum required for promotion to the next rank, the odds of being promoted are increased

CNG: Impassible campaign day map zone will no longer appear adjacent to each other

CNG: 'Battles Fought' stat now changed to 'Engagements Fought' throughout code

CNG: Message when AI units attack or maintain RoF now only displayed if player is the target; with the new multiple AI actions per turn, these messages were greatly slowing down the game

CNG: Campaign records now only loaded when needed, new location and data structure

CNG: Display of decoration ribbons by EngineerZero added to campaign record / final report screen

CNG: Now only possible to get 5 of the same decoration / 4 additional bars

CNG: Value of Hold objectives in a Hold the Line mission day now scale based on how many objectives are on the map

FIX: Changed more in-game references from 'tank' to 'vehicle'

FIX: Minor fixes to typos and unit definitions

FIX: The 1 in a roll of 100.0 in the bailout minigame was not being cleared from the screen properly

FIX: Enemy friendly fire air and artillery attacks would not choose units from the correct list

FIX: Critical hit odds and display bar no longer shown if attack cannot result in a critical hit

FIX: The Bishop was incorrectly tagged as open topped; hatch definitions fixed

FIX: Immobile units now cannot spawn as part of an enemy attack on a player-held zone

FIX: Units with Panzer 38(t) hulls now have the hatch correctly on the assistant driver side, rather than the driver side

FIX: Flamethrower weapons can no longer go into negative fuel through RoF attacks