Legend of Dice Helper “Leila” will be available in Ohrdor Commercial District.

Players who complete the following quests can each get 1 dice every day.

For every 50 Red Zen/Bound Red Zen, you can get an additional chance to roll a dice, up to 5 times per day.



After using the dice once, you could forward according to the random number of 1~6



Players will get corresponding rewards or other special effects based on the grid they stay in. When the player completes one rotation in the Dice Board, they will get an extra accumulation of EXP



According to the accumulated progress of EXP, you can determine the reward box that can be opened (level 1-5)

Once the rewards are activated, the progress of EXP accumulation will be emptied and reset to reward chest level 1.

Players can hunt and kill monsters on the Crescent Moon Island map or in the Ancient Relic Dungeon and will have a chance to get Normal Dice as an item drop.

Use Normal Dice to exchange items in the Dice Shop at Legend of Dice Helper “Leila”





At the same time, the treasure chest rewarded by EXP progress can also help players get Normal Dice as a reward.

In the Dice Shop, Players can get Legend of Dice Potion that can be purchased 5/5 per day that can give another additional play count in the Legend of Dice game.