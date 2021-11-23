Bug fixes, new mechanic and idea about going premium

Another attempt to fix boss spawn issues

Removed bunnies from the dungeon spawns

Restart boost will now let you choose the bonus

Testing new mechanic: Grenades

Small UI changes

Grenades

So in this update doing a "flip back" (jump and press "back" while holding jump button) will throw a snowball. Needs a bit of tweaking and feels awkward at the beginning, but let me know what you think about it.

Maybe Going Premium One Day?

Since I've been doing quite a bit of work on this game again, I started to think about changing it from free to paid some time in the future. Especially if I'll manage to implement a few of the bigger ideas I have.

Nothing would change for players who have it installed already, but I could earn a bit of money. Not sure about the price yet, depends on how much the game will be improved until then ($3?).

What's your take on this?