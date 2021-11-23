Bug fixes, new mechanic and idea about going premium

- Another attempt to fix boss spawn issues
- Removed bunnies from the dungeon spawns
- Restart boost will now let you choose the bonus
- Testing new mechanic: Grenades
- Small UI changes
Grenades
So in this update doing a "flip back" (jump and press "back" while holding jump button) will throw a snowball. Needs a bit of tweaking and feels awkward at the beginning, but let me know what you think about it.
Maybe Going Premium One Day?
Since I've been doing quite a bit of work on this game again, I started to think about changing it from free to paid some time in the future. Especially if I'll manage to implement a few of the bigger ideas I have.
Nothing would change for players who have it installed already, but I could earn a bit of money. Not sure about the price yet, depends on how much the game will be improved until then ($3?).
What's your take on this?
