Bacon May Die update for 23 November 2021

Bug fixes, new mechanic and idea about going premium

Build 7761283

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Another attempt to fix boss spawn issues
  • Removed bunnies from the dungeon spawns
  • Restart boost will now let you choose the bonus
  • Testing new mechanic: Grenades
  • Small UI changes

Grenades

So in this update doing a "flip back" (jump and press "back" while holding jump button) will throw a snowball. Needs a bit of tweaking and feels awkward at the beginning, but let me know what you think about it.

Maybe Going Premium One Day?

Since I've been doing quite a bit of work on this game again, I started to think about changing it from free to paid some time in the future. Especially if I'll manage to implement a few of the bigger ideas I have.

Nothing would change for players who have it installed already, but I could earn a bit of money. Not sure about the price yet, depends on how much the game will be improved until then ($3?).

What's your take on this?

