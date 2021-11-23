Invaders and Bricks: Two New Game Modes

This 0.14.5 update has two new game modes and some smaller bug fixes.

The Asteroids Are Invading

This was one of the very original game modes in the first prototype of the game. With a fresh look and support for online play, it's now back and as much fun as ever. Some small tweaks mean that the level clears a little bit faster than before, keeping the game flowing better.

Break Your Bricks

Ball-bouncing and brick breaking games have always been one of my favourite genres, and I was excited to make something that would be fun to play as part of Mini Matches without the tedium of waiting for your ball to bounce it's way around the level. This meant a little tweak:

Yes, you play as the ball, firing yourself around the level and bouncing off the walls and other bricks to be the first to clear all of your colour. As usual, all your special abilities work to interfere with your opponent's plans and score you that win.

Other Improvements

Several small changes have been made, and bugs have been fixed:

Signing up to the newsletter now doubles your demo play-time to 50 rounds.

Testing a fix for an issue where the game freezes after Drop Your Bombs mode.

Removed requirement for emotes for mouse player in tutorial, as it's not always possible with the buttons available.

Fixed bug where wall didn't work in invading asteroids mode.

Happy Invading,

Philip