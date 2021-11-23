Galaxy Patch Notes V0.987

Share · View all patches · Build 7760029 · Last edited 23 November 2021 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi Captains!

We hope you have been enjoying this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations! This update includes significant changes to the Crew Training System and Training Consumable Items.

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.987 Changelogs:

Added new option to Reroll Season Daily Tasks

Added new “Briefing” page in Headquarters UI

Updated layout of Chat Menu UI

Updated Crew Training for the Gym and Academy

Updated Crew Training Consumable Items

Training Results are now distributed over time, instead of Session completion

Training Results now incorporate a Minimum Stat Guarantee

Training ‘Cancel’ Button is now located in the Results Menu

Canceling Training will keep any increases gained

Situation Timer has reverted to its original Location

Added new Blueprint Item Type for existing Blueprints

Level Requirements for Star System, Daily and Mining Missions have been reduced

Implemented support for ‘Speed Up Research’ Item Type

Fixed several UI-related issues

Fixed several Translation issues

Fixed several Season Task tracking issues

Fixed several display issues in the Dove Store

Fixed a bug causing oversized text display for Bank Sale previews

Fixed a bug causing data duplication issues when accessing a Crew from a Crate

Fixed a bug preventing the last Ammo in Missile/Hangar Rooms from launching

Fixed a bug preventing Fatigue from applying correctly after being Rushed

Changes to Crew Training

We have made significant changes to training to allow for a more predictable, rewarding progression system.

Training Results are now distributed across a smaller range of Crew Stat Types per Session. Players will now also be able to receive any gains from Training up to the point of Cancellation.

Players will note that – while it may be harder for a single Consumable to completely Train a Crew – overall Training is much more intuitive and reliable.

We are dedicated to increasing performance and stability, taking action against illegitimate players, and allowing time for extra polish on all upcoming new features (and this is quite a list!). We hope to be able to start to reveal these plans very soon!

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team