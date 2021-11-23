Update V0.4

Greetings from Cat5Studios!

We are pleased to bring you this update; we’ve been working hard on it this year, and there’s a lot of new content waiting for you.

(Note: Use the New Game option as the old save games will cause you issues; we do not like to reset your progress, but we are adding major systems that require it. We hope to have the save file in its complete state after the next update, so you won’t have to keep resetting your progress.)

Current Update:

NEW LEVEL: The Moon! Defend the moon base from enemies on four sides, with the help of your fellow interns. The plot thickens…

We have added controller support. This is mostly complete for game play, but there are a few screens that are still needing controller support.

We have implemented our inventory system; as you play the story, you will receive items for completing levels successfully. While this system is fully functional, we are working on balance. Enemies on higher difficulties drop more items. This is complete, but we are working on the UI; it is functional but will look better later. The inventory is tied to your save file, and its contents can be accessed by all four characters.

You can unlock new upgrades for your towers! Defeat enemies to gather tower parts, then spend them in the office on higher upgrade tiers. Tower upgrades are shared by all characters, so if you unlock an upgrade on one character it’s usable by all of them.

You can upgrade your superpowers to make them even stronger! Defeat enemies to gain a new currency called Talents, then use them in the office to strengthen your powers. Each character’s upgrades are separate, but Talents are shared between all characters. Our long-term goal is to unlock certain abilities on certain planets, some active skills, some passive, as the player progresses through the game. In early access we feel this is too limiting, because many of the levels have not been implemented yet, which means some skills couldn’t be used at all. The skill system, though not complete, is functional; the UI will be improved when we complete the other passive skills.