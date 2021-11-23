The Runes of Power Update: Available Now

author: Zombie slayers, ladle wielders, rodent sidekick enthusiasts rejoice, as present to you the latest free content patch for Darksburg! Runes of Power!

Things in Darksburg have been getting a little too easy for our survivors of late, so we’ve upped the ante a touch, with the Runes of Power update!

For this update we have added content for those who have unlocked all the Darksburg curios and masteries. The idea being to add challenges to choose from in the lobby that will change the initial conditions of each of your runs. These challenges will be unlocked once the first ascension is defeated !

Alongside this are a bunch of other new changes and additions to make your life in Darksburg just that little bit harder…

What’s new?

Last Stand is back! Fend off increasingly challenging waves of zombies in a reimagining of Darksburgs classic mode.

All new challenges to make your life more difficult now await you upon your arrival in this dreaded city once you defeat Ascension 1

Runes of Powers have been added to Darksburg once you access Ascension

85+ new perks to tweak and customise your character to optimize your zombie slaying abilities

You can now get to level 10.

New tiles have been added to existing biomes, bringing challenge and rewards

Some revenants are now even more powerful, aggressive and drop Dreadium Ingots...

Sharky returns to the Harbour !

New traps have been laid around the City, keep your eyes peeled...

New mastery: Gives you darks in exchange for your dreadium ingots

New special zombie: Goldie - Runs away from the survivors to explode, but killing it before it explodes will reward you with gold and an item.

Baron Von Darksburgs lair has undergone some renovations

The camp fire has been reworked and now offers various options regarding health recovery, but also the Scorch option to drop your HP to 100.

What’s changed?

Overall difficulty of Darksburg has been readjusted. It’s now even harder.

Poison rework :

The poison does damage based on the survivor's maximum health

Poison-throwing zombie:

Reduces resistance of survivors by 25%

Dolorosa :

Goo Cannon : damage increased. The longer you hold the ability, the higher the damage

Perk "Increased Viscosity" : damage increased

Curios :

Treasure Hunting : under certain conditions it was not working + increase chance to drop

Compression Stockings : Reduces the duration of poison by 80 -> 50%.



Mastery :

Tome of self improvement, players were experiencing issues collecting the tomes. This has now been corrected.

Thank you all for your patience as while we've been putting together this update, it's been a rocky road, but that's par for the course with Darksburg ever since all of our semi competent construction workers got turned into zombies...

We hope you enjoy the update, and can't wait to hear your feedback!