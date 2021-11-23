Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #001 now available!

Hello again!
For those that don't know, Update 3's first phase of experimental has been out for a few days now. I have not made any sort of announcement about it yet since it's been riddled with bugs so far (which was planned for, this is just a necessary evil after undergoing the huge refactor)
If you would like to test Update 3, I would STRONG ADVISE you wait until phase 2, which should be out tomorrow or the day after. This phase is still not totally stable, and if you don't want the update spoiled by bugs, then this phase may not be for you. On the plus side as well, phase 2 will add a lot more of the planned content for Update 3, whereas this first phase has little to no new content in it in order to focus testing on previously established systems.
Anyways, this is the first OFFICIAL hotfix for experimental (technically the 3rd). Here's the deets...
New additions / changes
- Added ability to delete saves from menu
- Added ability to Shift + Click collectors
- Numerous balance changes to heat
Bugs fixed in this version:
- Fixed mac OS version from not launching
- Buttons on menu have incorrect event spacing
- Button animations on menu can induce motion sickness
- Guardian UI sometimes gets stuck when starting a battl
- Can't click and drag to collect gold from collectors
- The hub is STILL sellable my god
- Gold has a cyan mark in the corner
- Pressing ESC does not fully deselect the building
- Clicking hotbar does not work
- Heat and power limitations are not working
- Saving with ghost tiles causes them to be placed
- You can sometimes place stuff on top of 2x2's
- Money seems to disappear randomly
- After reloading a save, you cant interact with buildings
- Collectors sometimes allow placement over top of them
- Changing a drone type causes any of it's plans to freeze
- Drone port metadata not saving
- Resources are not syncing correctly
- Guardians can spawn more than once
- Border colors still do not change
- Unlocked things do not save properly
- Defeated bosses data not saving
- Delete save is not implemente
- Storages show refunded resources incorrectly
Changed depots in experimental branch