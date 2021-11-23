Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #001 now available!

Hello again!

For those that don't know, Update 3's first phase of experimental has been out for a few days now. I have not made any sort of announcement about it yet since it's been riddled with bugs so far (which was planned for, this is just a necessary evil after undergoing the huge refactor)

If you would like to test Update 3, I would STRONG ADVISE you wait until phase 2, which should be out tomorrow or the day after. This phase is still not totally stable, and if you don't want the update spoiled by bugs, then this phase may not be for you. On the plus side as well, phase 2 will add a lot more of the planned content for Update 3, whereas this first phase has little to no new content in it in order to focus testing on previously established systems.

Anyways, this is the first OFFICIAL hotfix for experimental (technically the 3rd). Here's the deets...

New additions / changes

Added ability to delete saves from menu

Added ability to Shift + Click collectors

Numerous balance changes to heat

Bugs fixed in this version: