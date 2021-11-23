Game Update v1.5 ⚙️

Share · View all patches · Build 7759804 · Last edited 23 November 2021 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Fighters from this world and from the other! How are you? 👻

Since the release of last month, creator Andres Borghi has been working on improvements and fixes for The Black Heart. And today we have the new version 1.5 ready, which includes:

New options on Practice Mode

Fixes and visual tweaks for the interface

Balancing improvements

And a lot more! Below you will find the full change log 👇

Don’t stop playing the game and giving us all your valuable feedback! And remember to follow us on our social networks for more content:

Cheers and let’s try out the new 1.5 version!

Tobias

Lista completa de ajustes y mejoras en la nueva versión 1.5

General:

Improved Practice mode with more options.

Fixed image bug in movelists.

Added macros to execute double punch or kick with 1 key.

Updated engine to Ikemen_GO_v0.98.1

In Practice mode you can choose any stage.

Changed background animation in options menu.

Every normal launcher can be blocked mid-air.

Fatal moves performed in Practice mode don't produce bugs.

Killer modes executed mid-combo consume half a green bar for every character.

Normal weak jumping attacks produce more stunts to standing enemies to facilitate combos.

Peketo:

"tele-cut" uses 2 different animations varying between weak or strong.

"Tele-cut" is slightly slower.

Ananzi:

"Super crawling birth" bounces only 2 times before disappearing.

"Super crawling birth" allows only 1 egg onscreen.

"Arachnid requiem" is faster and produces slightly more damage.

Animation for "Super black trap" is a little faster during HIT.

"Prey" is now overhead.

You need more distance from the enemy to execute "Black trap".

Animus:

Weak "Nadasdy spear" now leaves the enemy closer when hit.

JP-HK in dash is not overhead anymore.

Shar-makai:

"Saliva attack" is now a hard knockdown.

St-hp has more reach.

Fatal move has more reach and is unblockable.

"Small army" allows to continue the combo.

Jp-lp has cooldown to prevent constant spamming.

Worm spawned in "Rock skull" now dies if Shar-makai is hit.

St-hk is now overhead, except during combo.

Hashi:

"Seeding" tree now has more pushback when blocked.

Noroko:

"Snow woman" can be executed only 2 times without touching the floor.

Reduced juggle.

"Soul Punishment", "Bloody end" and "Kwaidan" have more recovery.

Final:

"Sanguimancy" clones now die after a certain time.

Janos: