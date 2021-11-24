 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened update for 24 November 2021

DDA Thanksgiving Login Event!

Build 7759767

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DEFENDERS,

Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful for you, and to show our appreciation we wanted to give back in the best way we know how: with a free steaming turkey mask! Anyone who logs in from now until December 8th will get our newest transmog, the Harvest Gobbler Mask! Don’t miss out!

**

Thanksgiving Login Event



Harvest Gobbler Mask (Gobble, gobble!)**

From now until December 8th, all defenders who login will receive the Harvest Gobbler Mask, unlocked through the Transmog UI. Make sure to hop on to get this absurdly tantalizing turkey mask before time runs out! Nintendo Switch players will get credit for this reward if they login during this period, and receive the cosmetic in our next Nintendo Switch patch.

**

General Changes



Cosmetics**

  • Forest Ally Wings have been added for valid PC players that participated in the PTR and who filled out the survey

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect display format value for tower attack rates.

What's Next?

We are still working away on Episode 2, and will definitely be spilling some more beans in December! The DDA PlayStation port is still coming along nicely and will post more updates as we have them.

DD2 fans, we haven't forgotten about you either! We have more updates coming your way in the near future!

Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games

