MechWarrior Online November Patch Notes

Greetings MechWarriors!

The November Update is here! This month includes delivery of the Annual Rewards Program 'Mechs (Happy 8th to many of you!), the MWO Comp Reward 'Mech, Weapon Changes, another 'Mech Quirk pass and adjustments, and more!

Next month (December 14th update) we'll have the brand new Quick Play map, based on the Faction Play map Hellbore Springs, which we'll be sharing in more detail over the coming weeks.

Also keep an eye out for the upcoming Stocking Stuffer Event and December FREE 'Mechs...which reminds me, don't forget to get your November FREE 'Mech!

As with everything, these updates are subject to further balance changes in the future, especially as more variables are brought into the equation with future updates and changes.

So get out there and do the science, and get us your feedback for future iterations!

And now, we hope you enjoy the patch.

-The MechWarrior Online Team

