Shred! Remastered update for 22 November 2021

Shred is dead - Long live Shred Remastered!

Build 7758064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah so the game badly needed an update, but a lot of the old systems were no longer compatible. Before long we had set about remaking the entire game from scratch.

  • Every Level redesigned and reworked...some are totally new!
  • New bike, rider and animations
  • New soundtrack
  • New UI
  • New effects and post processing
  • New Voice Acting
  • Urrmm...yeah its basically a new game!

We hope we have taken the best parts of the original game and amplified them whilst removing the stuff that was not so good.

Anyway here is it, hope you enjoy!

