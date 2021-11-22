Shred is dead - Long live Shred Remastered!

Yeah so the game badly needed an update, but a lot of the old systems were no longer compatible. Before long we had set about remaking the entire game from scratch.

Every Level redesigned and reworked...some are totally new!

New bike, rider and animations

New soundtrack

New UI

New effects and post processing

New Voice Acting

Urrmm...yeah its basically a new game!

We hope we have taken the best parts of the original game and amplified them whilst removing the stuff that was not so good.

Anyway here is it, hope you enjoy!