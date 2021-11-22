 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hydra Lists update for 22 November 2021

Language Update part 2: Labels

Share · View all patches · Build 7758024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This update finishes what was started in last weeks update with the language support. Now labels will match the system language, though not all languages are currently supported. For now, the labels will work with Spanish and Portuguese. Around 2-3 languages will be added every update, with a focus on the languages of those who have bought the game.

Expect more features such as Libraries to load and save collections of books, and new types of lists to be added in the coming weeks!

Changed files in this update

Hydra Lists Content Depot 1782751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.