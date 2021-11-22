Language Update part 2: Labels

Hello everyone!

This update finishes what was started in last weeks update with the language support. Now labels will match the system language, though not all languages are currently supported. For now, the labels will work with Spanish and Portuguese. Around 2-3 languages will be added every update, with a focus on the languages of those who have bought the game.

Expect more features such as Libraries to load and save collections of books, and new types of lists to be added in the coming weeks!