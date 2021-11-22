November Quality of Life & Cove Update (0.14.6.0)

Minigolf: Treasure Cove Revisited

YARRRRRR! Treasure Cove has received a polishing update! This includes changes to course walls, updated art for the pirate ships, updated textures, and new lighting. And a skull! Head on over to Minigolf to check out all of the changes.

Steam Migration

This update will begin the process of moving all of your Tower Unite progress from Steam to our own systems. Your EXP and achievement progress will be transferred upon starting up the game. You will have a couple of prompts that will ask you to confirm your data migration.

Note: Achievements will still be synced with Steam and will continue to appear on your profile, but they will also be backed up on our systems. Inventory will be migrated at a later date.

Upcoming Thanksgiving Events!!

This week, we'll be doing a couple of double EXP and double ticket events. Wednesday & Thursday will be a double Fishing EXP event and Friday through Sunday will be a double Arcade ticket event. We'll announce both of these events on Wednesday!

Thanksgiving Items!

To celebrate turkey day, we have added a few turkey items to Celebrations and the Appearance store! Grab a Turkey Pet, Turkey Dinner, Turkey Hat, Turkey On Shoulder, and Flying Turkey Pet to join in on the festivities!

Workshop Browser: Trending, New, and Popular

In this update, we've made navigating the Workshop items a little easier. We have now added buttons to quickly browse Trending, New, and Popular Workshop addons.

Canvas Masked Mode

Canvases now have a new mode: masked mode. Masked mode will allow you to have transparent canvas images that have lighting, shadows, and window support. We posted a couple examples of these in our latest developer log.

In this update, you can now color the canvas frames and set comments on your canvases. These comments will display in the center of the screen when a player looks at the canvas, allowing you to tell stories or detail what the canvas is to players.

Changes

Minigolf: Treasure Cove Art/Polishing Pass

EXP and Achievement migration from Steam to our own backend. EXP will only be on our systems now (and backed up hourly). Achievements will sync with Steam, but our systems will keep track of them (and back them up hourly).

Added new Thanksgiving items to Celebrations and Appearance: Turkey Pet, Turkey Dinner, Turkey Hat, Turkey On Shoulder, Flying Turkey Pet

Added new items to the Toy Store: Flying Toy Robot Pet, Toy Robot Wings

New EXP system that no longer relies on Steam's API services

Improved light flicker setting on light items. Added Flicker 2, Flicker 3, Caustic, Dots, and Spots to light functions

Added a "hide unlocked achievements" button in the collection book that lets you focus on achievements you have yet to unlock

You can now use the camera item in any location of the Plaza, but sounds and effects will be muted indoors

Arcade - Ice Cave: Added new feedback effects and a better trail to keep track of where the balls are going

Workshop browser now has quick filter buttons for Trending, New, and Popular to help navigate all the workshop items quicker

Minigolf golfball milestone: Added stroke HUD to keep track of your putts. Stroke count resets when you teleport as well

Minigolf golfball milestone: Added reset button that will put your ball back to where you originally spawned it

Misc Changes

Workshop Editor: Improved overall lighting in the editor

Workshop Editor: When re-importing a model, it will no longer clear existing metadata

Workshop Editor: Added a button to reset all metadata on an item

Workshop Editor: Added preview lighting settings such as day/night controls and front spot light adjustments so you can preview materials

Added new mud footstep sounds

Added new glass footstep sounds

Added mud and water bullet impact sounds

Improved Canvas Statue wood material

Condo: Leaving seats is now done the same as the Plaza - with Left CTRL

Ferris Wheel/Rollercoaster: Leaving seats is now done the same as other seats - with Left CTRL

ZM: Improved flamethrower damage

ZM: Increased Double Barrel damage to from 22 to 30 damage

ZM: Double Barrel bullets now spread out a bit more

ZM: Increased fire rate of Sawed Off (max starting weapon) from 0.8 seconds to 0.5 seconds

Condo Changes

Added Masked canvas type which allows you to have transparent images that still take in surrounding lighting. Also available for Canvas Statues

Added comment option for canvas that allows you to add comments to the default canvas item. Comments will show up when a player hovers over the canvas. This can be useful to label canvas images or tell a story

You can now increase the brightness of any light by 10 times

You can now color the canvas frame

You can now set transparency mode on any canvas primitive

Added new Condo Materials: Wood Parquet Chevron, Wood Parquet Squares, Wood Parquet Straight, Metal Plates Riveted, Dirt 2, Tile Marble, Tower Threads Brick, Hard Wood Floor, Rough Rock, Flesh, Flesh Moving, Igneous rock

Added reset button to light intensity setting

Improved tool weapon selection outline

Workshop item loading circles no longer draw through the entire world

Added Workshop download progress bar that shows what Workshop addons are currently being downloaded while you are in a Condo

Optimizations

Ball Race: CPU usage optimizations in Memories and GLXY

Optimized the following items due to horrendous performance degradation coming from them: Diamond Trophies, Bowling Ball Rack, Fireplaces, Gem, Hot Chocolate, Tea, Toy Train, Water Bottle, Pile of Gold, Spin to Win

Optimized teleporter items

Optimized teleporter effects when the color is set to 0

Optimized more items: Lightning in a Bottle, Pufferfish, Time Fish

Various Plaza optimizations

Bug Fixes

Fixed anti-aliasing settings not saving/applying properly

Fixed collection book not restoring to the page you currently were on after closing it

Fixed getting up out of your current seat when pressing Use on another seat (you no longer get up)

Ball Race - GLXY: Moving platforms will now be correctly synced between players, even when late joining

Ball Race - Paradise: Moving platforms will now be correctly synced between players, even when late joining

Ball Race - Memories: Moving platforms will now be correctly synced between players, even when late joining

Ball Race: Fixed finish arrow colliding with the camera

Ball Race: Fixed Anime Ball upgrade not being customizable (colors, material, glass should now work)

Ball Race: Fixed team player (pressing a button) payout having a duplicated and unused payout. Also increased Team Player from 150 units to 500 units

Little Crusaders: Fixed a bug where stamina wouldn't recharge at the faster rate when crouched while being scared

Minigolf - Kingdom: Prop weapon racks no longer simulate physics

Virus: Fixed crossbow shadow drawing even when holstered

Virus: Fixed death indicator animation not playing (now will show who you killed when you kill an infected player)

Virus: Fixed collision issues with Overtime

ZM: Fixed start and end of Egon cannon effects being missing

ZM: Fixed Kimber missing its laser beam

ZM: Fixed flamethrower often times not dealing damage

ZM: Fixed flamethrower effects not being full flames

Fixed Baby Dragon Hat offset on skeleton player model

Fixed Sword and Shield milestone not attaching properly to the Knight milestone

Fixed some payouts missing descriptions

Fixed FPS counter and notifications not showing up while in the main menu

Fixed item setting number input slider not setting correctly when sliding it

Workshop Editor: Fixed normal maps clearing when changing any metadata

Condo/Item Bug Fixes

Condo - Highrise: Fixed pool water from extending below the pool floor and into the room below

Condo - Highrise: Fixed not being able to toggle back on the waterfall

Fixed right click view mode not working while a gizmo is active

Fixed middle mouse click while having an active gizmo open causing issues with the view mode as well

Fixed camera view mode (right click) not working while in gizmo mode

Fixed multi-select clearing when clicking on a locked item (now it completely ignores locked items)

Fixed light settings on String Lights not saving properly

Fixed Rope items not toggling collision when using the disable collision feature

Fixed Stingray and Sunfish not being pickupable

Fixed physics items simulating physics when first placed

Fixed physics items not simulating physics when the condo is reloaded or loaded from workshop (unless it is locked)

Fixed Helicopter and Drivable Boat not having engine sounds

Fixed Helicopter engine sounds not turning off properly

Fixed Helicopter and Drivable Boat bug where if a player gets in the driver's seat while another player is already driving, it would break a lot of stuff

Fixed Helicopter milestone not having collision

Fixed Speed Boat milestone driving issues

Fixed Inflatable Boat not keeping upright while in the water

Fixed a major bug with the Speed Boat and Helicopter items that occurred when exiting them, it wouldn't actually exit you from driving and would cause all sorts of input issues

Fixed Speed Boat milestone seat issues (now easier to sit in seats and the prompts are fixed)

Fixed Speed Boat milestone not floating in water

Fixed an issue with Speed Boat and Helicopter milestones where they would not respawn at their spawn location when moving the spawn points

Fixed Spin To Win Home Edition not supporting canvas feature

Fixed Hot Tub items not being placeable

Fixed physics items floating always in the Underwater condo

Fixed Stairs not saving canvas data that was set on it

Fixed tool weapon selection outline clearing when hovering over an item that is currently selected by a tool

Minigolf golfball milestone: Fixed zoom being horrendous (now it's not horrendous)

Minigolf golfball milestone: Added keyboard/controller support that's exactly the same as normal minigolf

Minigolf golfball milestone: Fixed the player not facing towards the golf ball as it moves through the world

Minigolf golfball milestone: Fixed camera clipping too much

Minigolf golfball milestone: Fixed adjusting camera rotation not hiding the cursor or aimer (and it doesn't update the power bar while you are adjusting your camera angle)

Minigolf golfball milestone: Fixed putting sometimes not occurring, now it's just like minigolf

Minigolf golfball milestone: TLDR the entire milestone is just like minigolf now

Fixed orange tube item not being listed properly in the store and appearance menu

Fixed Canvas Pile 2 and 3 not tiling properly

Fixed canvases having a duplicate world align setting

Fixed Canvas Wall not updating world align setting properly

Fixed canvas animation settings sometimes not applying when changing world align settings

Fixed Dead Bush variants not being colorable

Fixed Heart Stool and Dining Chair not being colorable properly

Fixed canvas applied to built in condo surfaces not updating properly in the selection UI

Fixed surface editor applying the same surface again when opening the selection popup

Fixed several condo surface materials not having footstep sounds or the correct type

Fixed workshop condo upload screenshot camera sometimes capturing player models

