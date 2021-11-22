6.2.6 Accuracy and Visibility

11/22/2021
v6.2.6 Accuracy and Visibility
New Features:
Added additional Hotel hallways.
Enemies can now be resistant/immune to low visibility.
Enemies can now be immune to extreme brightness.
Balancing:
Accuracy floor is now 10% instead of 20%.
Increased late game enemy accuracy by 5-10%.
Enemies with 50-65% chance to hit increased to 70%.
Increased accuracy penalty per low visibility tier from 10% to 20%.
Increased accuracy penalty for extreme brightness from 10% to 30%.
Misc:
Fixed multiple enemies that had zero base accuracy.
Removed candy from high end loot tables. (the extreme amount of candy
was more of a curse than a blessing)
Changed files in this update