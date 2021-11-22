 Skip to content

Wooden Ocean update for 22 November 2021

6.2.6 Accuracy and Visibility

New Features:

Added additional Hotel hallways.

Enemies can now be resistant/immune to low visibility.

Enemies can now be immune to extreme brightness.

Balancing:

Accuracy floor is now 10% instead of 20%.

Increased late game enemy accuracy by 5-10%.

Enemies with 50-65% chance to hit increased to 70%.

Increased accuracy penalty per low visibility tier from 10% to 20%.

Increased accuracy penalty for extreme brightness from 10% to 30%.

Misc:

Fixed multiple enemies that had zero base accuracy.

Removed candy from high end loot tables. (the extreme amount of candy

was more of a curse than a blessing)

Changed files in this update

