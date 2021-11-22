Line Simulator finally has a great update!

Finally, the day has arrived!

After countless battles against bugs that cost us time, money, and many pizzas,

It's been a long road to get here, and it's been a big challenge as our first development, but we appreciate you for sticking it out with us. Making a queue waiting game only works if there are people who can queue, so we knew we had to build a huge environment full of NPC's with their own life lives in order to give movement and energy to the game.

It has not been easy to balance and develop this for our team, but we have finally achieved it and we want to give you, the players, a sample of what we can really do as creators, trying our best and putting all the love and care into making this a good game that makes the player laugh.

You can check the changelog of fixes in the community hub, and don't forget to join our discord!

We would like to thank our entire community for supporting us along the way and patiently waiting for the game to be ready

We wouldn't be here without your support and feedback to improve ourselves as people and studio.

Thank you so much for supporting us and we hope you enjoy Line Simulator in all its glory!!