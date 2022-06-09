Tour de France 2022 - Now available!

Greetings Riders!
Today we're proud to announce that Tour de France 2022 is now available on Steam!
The Tour de France 2022 cycling simulation offers you the opportunity to experience all 21 new official stages of this year's Tour de France. New teams such as Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Uno-X Pro Cycling join the peloton, while a new classic: La Primavera Classic is added to the 91 stages available in the game.
The arrival of race incidents, the preparation system and the new treatment of the cobbled sectors push the realism even further. This year, you will see the arrival of a new "Race of the Moment" game mode, allowing you to pit your results against each other each week to compete for the top of the world ranking.
Below this article you can find our Launch Trailer, 2022 Features recap & details about the Day One Patch you need to download.
Watch the Launch Trailer
2022 New Features
- Available Starting July 1: A new online mode, the Race of the Moment
- Race incidents (falls, illnesses…)
- New preparation system
- New interface on cobbled sections
- More intense races with a more aggressive peloton and more collaborative breakaways
- All 21 official stages of the Tour de France 2022
- New ""Primavera Classic"" inspired by a major Italian race
- 3 new teams: Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Patch Notes - Patch Day One
- The game's language now follows the console settings.
- The interface of the Race of the Moment leaderboards has received several improvements.
- Rest days now allow riders to recover from diseases and injuries.
- The maximum amount of red energy is now capped at the amount of blue energy.
- Race AI has received several improvements
- The freshness mechanic has received several improvements
- Official team equipement has been added for Quick Step Alpha Vinyl, Movistar Team, Astana Qazaqstan Team, BORA Hansgrohe, EF Education Nippo, Team Arkéa Samsic and Alpecin Fénix.
- The database has been updated to tweak rider caracteristics, add missing portraits and update race rosters to match races already done this year.
- The game credits have been updated.
- Miscellaneous issues have been fixed.