Tour de France 2022 - Now available!

Greetings Riders!

Today we're proud to announce that Tour de France 2022 is now available on Steam!

The Tour de France 2022 cycling simulation offers you the opportunity to experience all 21 new official stages of this year's Tour de France. New teams such as Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Uno-X Pro Cycling join the peloton, while a new classic: La Primavera Classic is added to the 91 stages available in the game.

The arrival of race incidents, the preparation system and the new treatment of the cobbled sectors push the realism even further. This year, you will see the arrival of a new "Race of the Moment" game mode, allowing you to pit your results against each other each week to compete for the top of the world ranking.

Below this article you can find our Launch Trailer, 2022 Features recap & details about the Day One Patch you need to download.

Watch the Launch Trailer

2022 New Features

Available Starting July 1 : A new online mode, the Race of the Moment

: A new online mode, the Race of the Moment Race incidents (falls, illnesses…)

New preparation system

New interface on cobbled sections

More intense races with a more aggressive peloton and more collaborative breakaways

All 21 official stages of the Tour de France 2022

New ""Primavera Classic"" inspired by a major Italian race

3 new teams: Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Patch Notes - Patch Day One