Build 1.9 - Brewing

Today's update is the brewing system! I've made a few changes since I announced the system so I will detail those here.

There are three brews. I updated the names based on some feedback. Also Brews no longer rely on the crafting level of the Brewer, but rather unlock as you build more Breweries.

Hammer Spark Brew increases the chance that any of your crafters will craft a masterwork item. It requires you to have at least 2 Breweries.

The Ironbeard Brew increases the amount of resources a townsperson can carry. Note this also means there's a chance of getting over the normal maximum of a resource from that townsperson. This brew applies to any townsperson who automatically gathers resources including workers, miners, farmers, herbalists, and hunters. This brew requires you to have at least 3 Breweries.

Buulloar's Brew increases the mood buff from having a beer. This increase will stack with the buff from having honey beer making for a very powerful brew indeed! This brew requires you to have at least 4 Breweries.

I still need to add this functionality to the Townspeople UI, but since this update took longer than I expected it to I wanted to release it now rather than wait for that. For now you can assign a brew to a brewer simply by speaking with them.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

