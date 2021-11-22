Patch 1.01 is Here!

We're trilled to announce the first update for The Last Stand: Aftermath! Your continued support in both reporting issues as well as your patience has meant so much as we put together this patch. You can find a change-list below, but know that we're hard at work on other fixes as we speak!
As always, you can refer to our list of known bugs to get a sense of what is on our radar and please keep those bug reports coming if you run into anything. We're working on packaging up our console patches as well, but as we mentioned in our previous updates these tend to take time to go through approval processes.
We're honored to have you along with for this journey and hope you enjoy the new update!
Change Log:
Changes
- Gameplay: Tripwire based traps now have a thicker, more visible wire. All traps now show an outline when occluded by the enviornment.
- Items: M82A1 Drop is no longer purchasable with Supply (it can only be purchased with Reputation)
- Audio: Reduced volume of crickets during the night
- Graphics: Reduced atmospheric volumetric lighting strength to improve visibility in most time/weather combinations
- Graphics: Reduced intensity of lightning effects. It should also be slightly more efficient to render.
- UI: Inventory will now display upgraded weapon and item stats, rather than just the base stats. This includes bonuses and penalties from attachments, knowledge upgrades, etc.
- UI: Weapon attachments in the inventory will now display a icon if they are equipped (an addition to the colored tab)
- Keyboard & Mouse: Pressing the dodge roll button will now cancel consumable item usage
- Keyboard & Mouse: UI prompts that require holding a button down will now respond to holding the LMB on them if mouse interaction is allowed
Fixes
- Knowledge Upgrades: Pyromania Level 4 will now correctly award and display +50% fire damage, for a total of +150%
- Gameplay: Many prop and set piece positions fixed to avoid blocking navigation
- Gameplay: Fixed explosions sometimes not registering damage to targets within their area-of-effect
- Gameplay: Reputation multiplier is now correctly applied at the end of a run
- Gameplay: Leaper infected attack should no longer clip the player into the ground
- Gameplay: Improved aim-assist to help with targeting enemies that are above or below you
- Gameplay: Barricades no longer block bullets or melee attacks
- Gameplay: Office chairs, shopping carts and other dynamic/movable objects should no longer obstruct the player
- Gameplay: Fixed some zombies not display blood splatter visual effects when shot
- Quests: Fixed an issue where main story quests would sometimes not restart correctly when re-loading a saved game
- UI: Fixed an issue where some text characters were not visible if the system language was set to Turkish
