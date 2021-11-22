Patch 1.01 is Here!

We're trilled to announce the first update for The Last Stand: Aftermath! Your continued support in both reporting issues as well as your patience has meant so much as we put together this patch. You can find a change-list below, but know that we're hard at work on other fixes as we speak!

As always, you can refer to our list of known bugs to get a sense of what is on our radar and please keep those bug reports coming if you run into anything. We're working on packaging up our console patches as well, but as we mentioned in our previous updates these tend to take time to go through approval processes.

We're honored to have you along with for this journey and hope you enjoy the new update!

Change Log:

Changes

Gameplay: Tripwire based traps now have a thicker, more visible wire. All traps now show an outline when occluded by the enviornment.

Items: M82A1 Drop is no longer purchasable with Supply (it can only be purchased with Reputation)

Audio: Reduced volume of crickets during the night

Graphics: Reduced atmospheric volumetric lighting strength to improve visibility in most time/weather combinations

Graphics: Reduced intensity of lightning effects. It should also be slightly more efficient to render.

UI: Inventory will now display upgraded weapon and item stats, rather than just the base stats. This includes bonuses and penalties from attachments, knowledge upgrades, etc.

UI: Weapon attachments in the inventory will now display a icon if they are equipped (an addition to the colored tab)

Keyboard & Mouse: Pressing the dodge roll button will now cancel consumable item usage

Keyboard & Mouse: UI prompts that require holding a button down will now respond to holding the LMB on them if mouse interaction is allowed

Fixes