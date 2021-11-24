 Skip to content

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! update for 24 November 2021

More free costumes!

Build 7757295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! is 50% off for the Autumn sale! We've also added 18 new costumes to the game - featuring BEARDS!

To unlock the beard costumes, simply raise an executives moustache skill to 100. Happy bearding!

Build 2.16

New Content:

-14 new "Beard" outfits that unlock when an executive's moustache skill is 100+

-Maid & Butler Winter & Spring outfits

Bugfixes:

-Potential fix for persistent "Victory" button over Town Square

Tweaks:

-Slightly better fencing effects

-Small typos and whatnot

Expect even more free content to come. ːstachewinkː

