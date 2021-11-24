More free costumes!

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! is 50% off for the Autumn sale! We've also added 18 new costumes to the game - featuring BEARDS!
To unlock the beard costumes, simply raise an executives moustache skill to 100. Happy bearding!
Build 2.16
New Content:
-14 new "Beard" outfits that unlock when an executive's moustache skill is 100+
-Maid & Butler Winter & Spring outfits
Bugfixes:
-Potential fix for persistent "Victory" button over Town Square
Tweaks:
-Slightly better fencing effects
-Small typos and whatnot
Expect even more free content to come. ːstachewinkː
